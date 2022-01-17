Log in
    ANX   AU0000111114

ANAX METALS LIMITED

(ANX)
Anax Metals : Presentation - Developing a Sustainable Copper Project

01/17/2022
Developing a Sustainable Copper Project in the Pilbara - with Gold and PGM Exploration Upside

80% interest in Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project

ASX:ANX - January 2022

Whim Creek circa 1900

SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL VALUE DEMONSTRATED IN UPDATED SCOPING STUDY 1,2

    • Inclusion of Evelyn Deposit (potential open pit)
  • Reduction in power cost due to switch from diesel generator to gas-fired power
      • Incorporating results from bio-leaching test work
    • Base case zinc price assumption revised from US$2300/t to US$2750/t

Scoping Study 26 August 2021

Updated Study 17 January 2022

33,200 Tonnes Copper; 62,400 Tonnes Zinc; 17,800 Tonnes

39,000 Tonnes Copper; 70,000 Tonnes Zinc; 18,000 Tonnes

Lead; 1.6 Moz Silver; 9,900 Oz Gold.

Lead; 1.8 Moz Silver; 14,300 Oz Gold.

Free Cashflow1 of $196Ma (Range: $189Mb and $296Mc).

Free Cashflow of $291 M (Range: $249Mb and $459Mc).**

Pre-production capital cost estimate of $52 million.

Pre-production capital cost estimate of $55 million.

Internal rate of return1 of 77%a (Range: 71%b to 111%c).

Internal rate of return of 83%a (Range: 72%b to 129%c).

NPV (6%) of $163Ma (Range: $151Mb to $247Mc).

NPV (6%) of $227Ma (Range: $192Mb to $363Mc).

  1. Reported on a 100% Project Basis. Anax has an 80% interest in the project and will contribute 80% of costs and receive 80% of financial outcomes
  2. Reported in the Updated scoping study lodged with ASX on 17 January 2022

a. Base Case (medium-term) price assumptions: $8,550/t Cu; $2,750/t Zn, $2,100/t Pb, $25/oz Ag, $1,750/oz Au, US$1.00 = AU$0.73

b. Long-term price assumptions: $7,700/t Cu; $2,500/t Zn, $2,000/t Pb, $25/oz Ag, $1,750/oz Au, US$1.00 = AU$0.73cxb

3

c. Spot price assumptions (at 12 Jan 2022): $10,080/t Cu; $3,570/t Zn, $2,345/t Pb, $23.15/oz Ag, $1,825/oz Au, US$1.00 = AU$0.715

SUSTAINABLE PILBARA COPPER - WHIM CREEK

Project Highlights1, 2

Free Cashflow of

SUSTAINABLE PILBARA

Pre-production capital

COPPER

cost estimate of $55

$291m

WITH EXPLORATION

million

UPSIDE

10,000-11,000tpa Cu

ANX 80% / Develop

US$20M Debt Funding

Package from Anglo

Global Limited 20% -

(eq) production

American subject to the

Joint Venture

DFS

COPPER

000 Tonnes

Cu %

Zn %

Pb %

Ag ppm

Au ppm

ZINC

000

Cu %

Zn %

Pb %

Ag ppm

Au ppm

Tonnes

Measured

990

1.62

1.42

0.61

38

0.28

Measured​

70

0.16

4.56

1.79

53

0.23

Indicated

6,170

1.10

0.85

0.20

14

0.14

Indicated​

630

0.12

6.34

1.77

46

0.19

Inferred

1,630

0.78

0.93

0.24

12

0.07

Inferred​

575

0.11

7.22

2.23

48

0.18

TOTAL Copper Resources

8,790

1.10

0.93

0.25

16

0.14

TOTAL Zinc Resources

1,275

0.12

6.63

1.98

47

0.19

1

Repo ted on a 100% Project Basis. Anax has an 80% interest in the project and will contribute 80% of costs and receive 80% of financial outcomes

4

2

R port d in the Updated scoping study lodged with ASX on 17 January 2022

COPPER IN DEMAND - EXPLOITING UNDEVELOPED DEPOSITS

Copper facts

Copper consumption

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

2002 2006 2010 2014

Information - Resources and Energy Quarterly

Major Australian copper deposits (Mt)

The average home contains 180kg of copper

80% of copper ever produced is still in use today

An electric car contains about 5x more copper than equivalent ICE car

China consumes half of the world's copper

Information - Commodity Demand Outlook 2030

2018 2022 2026 2030

5

