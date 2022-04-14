Anax Metals : Proposed issue of securities - ANX

Proposed issue of securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

ANAX METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type New announcement

Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Proposed +issue date 19/5/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementProposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ANAX METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type ACN

Registration Number 106304787

1.3 ASX issuer code ANX

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securitiesPart 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition +Security holder approval

Date for determination 18/5/2022

Is the date estimated or actual?

** Approval received/condition met?

Actual

Comments

Refer to further details in the Notice of Meeting for shareholder meeting to be held 18 May 2022

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)Have you received confirmation from Will the entity be seeking quotationASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

Performance Rights with vesting conditions, expiring 3 years from the date of issue.

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type

Performance options/rights

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

3,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The purpose of the proposed issue of these securities is to align the efforts of the Managing Director in seeking to achieve growth of the share price and in the creation of shareholder value, whilst retaining the services of the Managing Director.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 151,851.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Performance options/rights details

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.0000 18/5/2025

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised ANX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised One fully paid ordinary share (ASX: ANX) per performance right.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement. https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02305206-6A1005859?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

19/5/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

18/5/2022

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

N/A

Proposed issue of securities

