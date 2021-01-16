Log in
ANCHIANO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. - ANCN

01/16/2021 | 11:14am EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NasdaqGS: ANCN) with Chemomab Ltd. pursuant to which Anchiano shareholders will end up owning only approximately 10% of the combined company, prior to additional PIPE financing. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ancn/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -14,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 16,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart ANCHIANO THERAPEUTICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANCHIANO THERAPEUTICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,18 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neil Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanislav Polovets Chairman
Andrew Fine Chief Financial Officer
Sean Daly Vice President-Clinical Operations
Michal Gilon Ohev Zion Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANCHIANO THERAPEUTICS LTD.26.01%16
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.70%79 386
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.57%58 652
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.21%54 665
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.52%52 469
BEIGENE, LTD.33.52%31 458
