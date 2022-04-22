Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALHI   PHY7748A1026

ANCHOR LAND HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALHI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-20
5.000 PHP    0.00%
12:48aANCHOR LAND : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
2021Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anchor Land : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

04/22/2022 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 21, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2004115933. BIR Tax Identification No. 232-639-838-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ANCHOR LAND HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Unit 11B, 11th Floor, L.V. Locsin Building, 6752 Ayala Avenue corner Makati Avenue, Makati City, PhilippinesPostal Code-8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 898879889. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 1,040,001,000 Shares
Preferred 346,667,000 Shares
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM 9: OTHER ITEMS

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.ALHI PSE Disclosure Form 7-1 - Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 7 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The Board of Directors of the Company approved to set the date of the annual meeting to July 15, 2022.

Type of Meeting

  • Annual
  • Special
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Apr 21, 2022
Date of Stockholders' Meeting Jul 15, 2022
Time 3:00pm
Venue virtual meeting
Record Date Jun 17, 2022
Agenda

1. Call to order;
2. Proof of notice and due calling of meeting;
3. Determination of a quorum;
4. Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Stockholders held on June 24, 2021;
5. Report of the President;
6. Presentation and approval of the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021;
7. Ratification of acts of the Board of Directors and Officers;
8. Election of the members of the Board of Directors;
9. Appointment of external auditors;
10. Other Matters; and,
11. Adjournment.

Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date Jun 17, 2022
End Date TBA
Other Relevant Information

please see attached

Filed on behalf by:
Name Christine Base
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Anchor Land Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANCHOR LAND HOLDINGS, INC.
12:48aANCHOR LAND : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
2021Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2021Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
2021Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2021Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares, Payable on June 17,..
CI
2020Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septemb..
CI
2020Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
2020Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2020Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 179 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
Net income 2020 350 M 6,68 M 6,68 M
Net Debt 2020 18 254 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 5 200 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,73x
EV / Sales 2020 8,41x
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart ANCHOR LAND HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yi Chiang Li Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elizabeth L. Ventura-Sison President & Executive Director
Neil Y. Chua CFO, Treasurer & Executive Director
Charles Stewart Lee Chairman
Sarah Joelle C. Lintag Head-Corporate Affairs & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANCHOR LAND HOLDINGS, INC.-9.26%99
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.70%34 953
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%34 874
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.03%32 502
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.47%32 046
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.17%31 602