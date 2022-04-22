Anchor Land : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
04/22/2022 | 12:48am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 21, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2004115933. BIR Tax Identification No. 232-639-838-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ANCHOR LAND HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Unit 11B, 11th Floor, L.V. Locsin Building, 6752 Ayala Avenue corner Makati Avenue, Makati City, PhilippinesPostal Code-8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 898879889. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
1,040,001,000 Shares
Preferred
346,667,000 Shares
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM 9: OTHER ITEMS
Subject of the Disclosure
APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Background/Description of the Disclosure
The Board of Directors of the Company approved to set the date of the annual meeting to July 15, 2022.
Type of Meeting
Annual
Special
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
Apr 21, 2022
Date of Stockholders' Meeting
Jul 15, 2022
Time
3:00pm
Venue
virtual meeting
Record Date
Jun 17, 2022
Agenda
1. Call to order;
2. Proof of notice and due calling of meeting;
3. Determination of a quorum;
4. Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Stockholders held on June 24, 2021;
5. Report of the President;
6. Presentation and approval of the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021;
7. Ratification of acts of the Board of Directors and Officers;
8. Election of the members of the Board of Directors;
9. Appointment of external auditors;
10. Other Matters; and,
11. Adjournment.
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
