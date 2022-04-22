Anchor Land : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

SEC FORM 17-C

Apr 21, 2022

CS200411593

232-639-838-000

ANCHOR LAND HOLDINGS, INC.

Philippines

Unit 11B, 11th Floor, L.V. Locsin Building, 6752 Ayala Avenue corner Makati Avenue, Makati City, Philippines

Postal Code

-

(02) 89887988

-

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 1,040,001,000 Shares Preferred 346,667,000 Shares

ITEM 9: OTHER ITEMS

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.

ALHI

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Sections 7 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING Background/Description of the Disclosure The Board of Directors of the Company approved to set the date of the annual meeting to July 15, 2022.

Type of Meeting

Annual

Special

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Apr 21, 2022 Date of Stockholders' Meeting Jul 15, 2022 Time 3:00pm Venue virtual meeting Record Date Jun 17, 2022 Agenda 1. Call to order;

2. Proof of notice and due calling of meeting;

3. Determination of a quorum;

4. Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Stockholders held on June 24, 2021;

5. Report of the President;

6. Presentation and approval of the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021;

7. Ratification of acts of the Board of Directors and Officers;

8. Election of the members of the Board of Directors;

9. Appointment of external auditors;

10. Other Matters; and,

11. Adjournment.

Start Date Jun 17, 2022 End Date TBA

Other Relevant Information please see attached

Filed on behalf by: Name Christine Base Designation Corporate Secretary

Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books