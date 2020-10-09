General Announcement:Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25 September 2020

Dr Tay noted that there was no questions from Shareholders were received for the Company's EGM on or before 10.00 a.m. on 22 September 2020.

Dr Tay informed the meeting that, in line with the Catalist Rules of the SGX-ST, which required all resolutions at general meetings to be voted by poll and to enhance transparency so as to accord due respect to the full voting rights of shareholders, all Resolutions tabled at this Meeting would be voted on by way of a poll. Dr Tay further noted that as shareholders were not attending the EGM in person, all shareholders who wished to vote have been requested to submit a proxy form to appoint the Chairman of the EGM to vote on their behalf.

Dr Tay noted that proxies lodged had been checked by Finova BPO Pte Ltd, the Scrutineer for the poll, and were in order.

Dr Tay further highlighted that in line with provision 11.5 of the revised Code of Corporate Governance, companies are recommended to publish minutes of general meetings of shareholders on its corporate website as soon as practicable. In this regard, in line with the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (Order), the Company will be publishing the minutes of the EGM on SGXNet within 1 month of the date of the EGM.

The following resolutions were passed by way of poll, the detailed results of which are set out after each resolution:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1.APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF 68,181,818 NEW SHARES TO MR KOH KAI JOK AT AN ISSUE PRICE PER NEW SHARE OF S$0.0055

Resolution 1 on the agenda was to approve the proposed allotment and issue of 68,181,818 new shares to Mr Koh Kai Jok ("KKJ") at an issue price per new share of S$0.0055 per Share, subject to and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions of the KKJ Settlement Deed.

The following resolution was put to vote and passed by way of a poll (detailed results of which are appended hereto):

"Resolved that the creation, allotment and issuance by the Company of up to 68,181,818 Repayment Shares to Mr Koh Kai Jok, at an issue price of S$0.0055 per Share, subject to and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions of the KKJ Settlement Deed be and are hereby received and adopted."

2. APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF 68,181,818 NEW SHARES TO MR TAN BENG KIAT AT AN ISSUE PRICE PER NEW SHARE OF S$0.0055

Resolution 2 on the agenda was to approve the proposed allotment and issue of 68,181,818 new shares to Mr Tan Beng Kiat ("TBK") at an issue price per new share of S$0.0055 per Share, subject to and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions of the TBK Settlement Deed.