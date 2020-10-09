General Announcement::Notification by Director - Assistance with Investigation

ANCHOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 201531549N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTIFICATION BY DIRECTOR - ASSISTANCE WITH INVESTIGATION

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Anchor Resources Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that it has been informed by Dr Foo Fatt Kah ("Dr Foo"), a non-independent,non-executive director of the Company, that he has attended an interview with the Market Conduct Investigations (Enforcement Department) of Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") in conjunction with the Commercial Affairs Department ("CAD") in relation to the investigation conducted by MAS and CAD on ayondo Ltd. regarding a possible offence under the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) of Singapore. Dr Foo is currently a non-executive director of ayondo Ltd.

ayondo Ltd. has disclosed in its announcement dated 1 October 2020 that two of its directors have attended interviews with the MAS in conjunction with CAD in relation to the investigation. There is no other information available to the Board as the aforesaid investigation remains confidential.

The Board wishes to inform that the aforementioned matter is not related to the Company or the Group, and accordingly does not affect the business and operations of the Company and the Group.

Based on information available to the Board at the date of this announcement, the Board is of the view that Dr Foo's performance of his duties as a non-independent,non-executive director of the Company, will not be compromised by the aforesaid investigation.

By Order of the Board

Dr Wilson Tay Chuan Hui

Lead Independent Director and Non-Executive Chairman

1 October 2020

