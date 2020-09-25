General Announcement::Proposed Settlement of Guaranteed Non-Convertible Bonds - Completion of the Share Settlement Issue

ANCHOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 201531549N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF GUARANTEED NON-CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF S$750,000 TO MR KOH KAI JOK AND MR TAN BENG KIAT BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF 136,363,636 NEW SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

- COMPLETION OF THE SETTLEMENT SHARE ISSUE

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Anchor Resources Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcements dated 12 July 2020 and 22 September 2020 (the "Previous Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements.

Pursuant to the approval of the shareholders having been obtained for the Settlement Share Issue at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 25 September 2020, the Board is pleased to announce that the Settlement Share Issue was completed today, pursuant to the issue and allotment of the 136,363,636 Settlement Shares to KKJ and TBK, in accordance with the Settlement Deeds.

Following the allotment and issuance of the Settlement Shares, the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares) of the Company has increased from 1,319,962,813 to 1,456,326,449 Shares. The Settlement Shares issued rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares of the Company.

The Settlement Shares are expected to be listed and quoted on the Catalist board of the SGX- ST on or around 30 September 2020.

By Order of the Board

Dr Wilson Tay Chuan Hui

Lead Independent Director and Non-Executive Chairman

25 September 2020

This announcement has been prepared by Anchor Resources Limited (the "Company") and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.