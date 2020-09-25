General Announcement::Settlement Shares - Receipt of LQN from SGX-ST

ANCHOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 201531549N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF GUARANTEED NON-CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF S$750,000 TO MR KOH KAI JOK AND MR TAN BENG KIAT BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF 136,363,636 NEW SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

RECEIPT OF LISTING AND QUOTATION NOTICE FROM THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Anchor Resources Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcement dated 12 July 2020 and its circular to shareholders dated 10 September 2020 (the "Circular") in respect of the proposed settlement of guaranteed non-convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of S$750,000 to Mr Koh Kai Jok and Mr Tan Beng Kiat by way of issuance of 136,363,636 new shares in the capital of the Company (the "Repayment Shares"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has, on 22 September 2020, received the listing and quotation notice ("LQN") from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of 136,363,636 Repayment Shares on the Catalist subject to the following:

compliance with the listing requirements of the SGX-ST for the Repayment Shares; and the Shareholders approving the issuance of the Repayment Shares at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened.

The LQN is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Repayment Shares, the Settlement Deeds, the Company, its subsidiaries and their securities.

As stated in the Circular, the Company is convening the EGM on 25 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m. by electronic means to seek the approval of its Shareholders for the issuance of the Repayment Shares. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when there are material developments.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities. When in doubt, shareholders and potential investors are advised to seek independent advice from their bankers, stockbrokers, solicitors or other professional advisers.