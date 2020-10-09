General Announcement::Update on Contractor's Progress Claim Dispute

ANCHOR RESOURCES LIMITED

UPDATE ON CONTRACTOR'S PROGRESS CLAIM DISPUTE

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Anchor Resources Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's annual report dated 12 June 2020 and announcements dated 7 August 2020, 26 August 2020 and 17 September 2020 (the "Previous Announcement") in relation to the contractor's progress claim dispute against the Company's JV company, GGTMECOJV.

The board wishes to update that the case management for the application to regularise cause papers ("Joinder Applications") was held in court on 5 October 2020. The joinder applications have been set down to be heard on 27 October 2020.

The Company will update the shareholders as and when there are further material developments.

