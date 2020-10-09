Log in
General Announcement::Update on Contractor's Progress Claim Dispute

10/09/2020 | 09:50pm EDT

ANCHOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 201531549N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

UPDATE ON CONTRACTOR'S PROGRESS CLAIM DISPUTE

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Anchor Resources Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's annual report dated 12 June 2020 and announcements dated 7 August 2020, 26 August 2020 and 17 September 2020 (the "Previous Announcement") in relation to the contractor's progress claim dispute against the Company's JV company, GGTMECOJV.

The board wishes to update that the case management for the application to regularise cause papers ("Joinder Applications") was held in court on 5 October 2020. The joinder applications have been set down to be heard on 27 October 2020.

The Company will update the shareholders as and when there are further material developments.

By Order of the Board

Dr Wilson Tay Chuan Hui

Lead Independent Director and Non-Executive Chairman

5 October 2020

This announcement has been prepared by Anchor Resources Limited (the "Company") and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Lance Tan, Senior Vice President, at 8 Anthony Road, #01-01, Singapore 229957, telephone (65) 6590 6881.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anchor Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 01:49:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 5,67 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
Net income 2019 -15,8 M -3,83 M -3,83 M
Net Debt 2019 22,7 M 5,48 M 5,48 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,68x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 26,7 M 6,46 M 6,46 M
EV / Sales 2018 32,1x
EV / Sales 2019 10,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart ANCHOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Anchor Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANCHOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chiau-Woei Lim Managing Director & Director
Chuan-Hui Tay Non-Executive Chairman
Kang Wee Koh Operations Manager
Kok Hok Ng Group Chief Financial Officer
Koon-Mong Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANCHOR RESOURCES LIMITED-33.33%6
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED40.60%8 297
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED11.01%7 170
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-9.18%5 917
HECLA MINING COMPANY53.39%2 760
SILVERCREST METALS INC.30.90%1 121
