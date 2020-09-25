REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

CIRCULAR DATED 10 SEPTEMBER 2020

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.

This Circular is issued by Anchor Resources Limited (the "Company"). If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisers immediately.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms appearing on the cover of this Circular bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the section entitled "Definitions" of this Circular.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the capital of the Company held through The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), you need not forward this Circular with the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("Notice of EGM") and the attached proxy form to the purchaser or transferee as arrangements will be made by CDP for a separate Circular with the Notice of EGM and the attached proxy form to be sent to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the capital of the Company represented by physical share certificate(s) which are not deposited with the CDP, you should at once hand this Circular with the Notice of EGM and the attached proxy form immediately to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or agent through whom you effected the sale or transfer, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

This Circular has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules").

This Circular has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Circular.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Lance Tan, Senior Vice President, at 8 Anthony Road, #01- 01, Singapore 229957, telephone (65) 6590 6881.

Anchor Resources Limited

(Company Registration Number: 201531549N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THE SETTLEMENT OF NON-CONVERTIBLEBONDS WITH AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF S$750,000 ISSUED TO MR KOH KAI JOK AND MR TAN BENG KIAT BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF 68,181,818 NEW SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY TO EACH OF MR KOH KAI JOK AND MR TAN BENG KIAT