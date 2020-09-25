REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary
CIRCULAR DATED 10 SEPTEMBER 2020
Anchor Resources Limited
(Company Registration Number: 201531549N)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THE SETTLEMENT OFNON-CONVERTIBLEBONDS WITH AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF S$750,000 ISSUED TO MR KOH KAI JOK AND MR TAN BENG KIAT BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF 68,181,818 NEW SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY TO EACH OF MR KOH KAI JOK AND MR TAN BENG KIAT
IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES:
Last date and time for lodgement of Proxy Form
Last date and time to pre-register online to attend the EGM remotely
Date and time of Extraordinary General Meeting Place of Extraordinary General Meeting
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION……………………………………………………...
14
APPENDIX A - SHAREHOLDING INTERESTS OF THE DIRECTORS AND SUBSTANTIAL
SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AS AT THE LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE AND UPON
COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT……………………………………………………..
15
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING…………………………………………………….
N-1
PROXY FORM
DEFINITIONS
The following definitions apply throughout in this Circular except where the context otherwise requires or otherwise stated:
"associate"
: (a)
In
relation to any Director, chief executive officer,
Substantial Shareholder or Controlling Shareholder (being
an individual) means:
(i)
his immediate family;
(ii)
the trustees of any trust of which he or his
immediate family is a beneficiary or, in the case of
a discretionary trust, is a discretionary object; and
(iii)
any company in which he and his immediate
family together (directly or indirectly) have an
interest of 30% or more;
(b)
In relation to a Substantial Shareholder or a Controlling
Shareholder (being a company) means any other
company which is its subsidiary or holding company or is a subsidiary of such holding company or one in the equity of which it and/or such other company or companies taken together (directly or indirectly) have an interest of 30% or more,
or such other definition as the Catalist Rules may from time to time prescribe
"Board" or "Directors"
: The
board of Directors of the Company as at the Latest
Practicable Date
"Catalist"
:
The sponsor-supervised listing platform of the SGX-ST
"Catalist Rules"
: Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the SGX-ST, as
amended, modified or supplemented from time to time
"CDP"
:
The Central Depository (Pte) Limited
"Circular"
: This circular to Shareholders dated 10 September 2020
"Companies Act"
:
Companies Act (Chapter 50 of Singapore), as amended,
modified or supplemented from time to time
"Company"
:
Anchor Resources Limited
"Controlling Shareholder"
:
A person who:
(a)
holds directly or indirectly 15% or more of the total voting
rights in the Company. Notwithstanding, the SGX-ST
may determine that a person who satisfies this paragraph
is not a Controlling Shareholder; or
(b)
in fact exercises control over the Company
"Director"
: A director of the Company
"EGM"
:
The extraordinary general meeting of the Company, to be held at
10:00 a.m. on 25 September 2020 by way of electronic means,
the notice of which is set out on pages N-1 to N-4 of this Circular
1
DEFINITIONS
"Extension Fee"
: The aggregate extension fee of S$60,000 paid to KKJ and TBK in
consideration for the Repayment Extension
"FY2019"
: Financial year ended 31 December 2019
"Granite Dimension Stone
: The business of exploration, mining, production and processing of
Business"
granite dimension stone, marble aggregates and related products
for sale as well as interior fit-out
"Group"
: The Company and its subsidiaries, collectively
"KKJ"
: Mr. Koh Kai Jok
"KKJ Bonds"
: The non-convertible bonds with a KKJ TBK Principal Amount
issued to KKJ
"KKJ TBK Bonds"
: The KKJ Bonds and the TBK Bonds
"KKJ TBK Principal Amount"
: An aggregate principal amount of S$375,000 owing under each of
the KKJ TBK Bonds
"KKJ Settlement Deed"
: The deed of variation and settlement dated 12 July 2020 entered
into between the Company and KKJ
"KKJ Share Issue"
: The proposed issuance of such number of Repayment Shares at
the Repayment Issue Price to KKJ pursuant to the terms of the
KKJ Settlement Deed
"Latest Practicable Date"
: The latest practicable date prior to the issuance of this Circular,
being 7 September 2020
"LPS"
: Consolidated loss per Share
"LQN"
: The listing and quotation notice to be issued by the SGX-ST for
the dealing in, listing of and quotation of the Repayment Shares
on the Catalist
"NAV"
:
Net asset value
"New Due Date"
:
3 October 2020
"Non-Interested Directors"
: The Directors who are considered to be independent for the
purpose of making the recommendations to the Shareholders in
respect of the Proposed Settlement, being Dr. Wilson Tay Chuan
Hui, Mr. Chan Koon Mong, Ms. Ch'ng Li-Ling, Mr. Gavin Mark
McIntyre and Dr. Foo Fatt Kah
"Notice of EGM"
: The notice of the EGM which is set out on pages N-1 to N-4 of this
Circular
"NTA"
:
Net tangible assets
"NTL"
:
Net tangible liabilities
"Proposed Settlement"
: The Proposed Settlement of the KKJ TBK Bonds pursuant to the
terms of the Settlement Deeds as referred to in Section 2.2 of this
Circular
"Repayment and
: The repayment and subscription agreement dated 11 December
Subscription Agreement"
2018 entered into between KKJ, TBK and the Company
2
