REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

09/25/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

CIRCULAR DATED 10 SEPTEMBER 2020

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.

This Circular is issued by Anchor Resources Limited (the "Company"). If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisers immediately.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms appearing on the cover of this Circular bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the section entitled "Definitions" of this Circular.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the capital of the Company held through The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), you need not forward this Circular with the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("Notice of EGM") and the attached proxy form to the purchaser or transferee as arrangements will be made by CDP for a separate Circular with the Notice of EGM and the attached proxy form to be sent to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the capital of the Company represented by physical share certificate(s) which are not deposited with the CDP, you should at once hand this Circular with the Notice of EGM and the attached proxy form immediately to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or agent through whom you effected the sale or transfer, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

This Circular has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules").

This Circular has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Circular.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Lance Tan, Senior Vice President, at 8 Anthony Road, #01- 01, Singapore 229957, telephone (65) 6590 6881.

Anchor Resources Limited

(Company Registration Number: 201531549N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THE SETTLEMENT OF NON-CONVERTIBLEBONDS WITH AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF S$750,000 ISSUED TO MR KOH KAI JOK AND MR TAN BENG KIAT BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF 68,181,818 NEW SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY TO EACH OF MR KOH KAI JOK AND MR TAN BENG KIAT

IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES:

Last date and time for lodgement of Proxy Form

Last date and time to pre-register online to attend the EGM remotely

Date and time of Extraordinary General Meeting Place of Extraordinary General Meeting

  • 23 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
  • 22 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
  • 25 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
  • The EGM will be held by electronic means

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

DEFINITIONS…………………………………………………………………………………………………...

1

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS………………………………………………………………………………

5

1. INTRODUCTION………………………………………………………………………………………......

5

2. THE SETTLEMENT OF THE NON-CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF S$750,000 ISSUED TO MR KOH KAI JOK AND MR TAN BENG

KIAT………………………………………………………………………………………………………... 6

3.

OVERVIEW OF THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT…………………………………………………….

7

4.

RATIONALE FOR THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT…………………………………………………

8

5.

FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT.…….…………………….……….......

9

6.

DIRECTOR'S CONFIRMATIONS……………………………………………………………………….

11

7.

INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS…………………………..

12

8.

NON-INTERESTED DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATION….…………………………………..…...

12

9.

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING……………………………………………………………

13

10.

NO PROSPECTUS OR OFFER INFORMATION STATEMENT…………………………………….

13

11.

ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS…………………………………………………….

13

12.

ABSTENTION FROM VOTING………………………………………………………………………...

13

13.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT……………………………………………………...

14

14.

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION……………………………………………………...

14

APPENDIX A - SHAREHOLDING INTERESTS OF THE DIRECTORS AND SUBSTANTIAL

SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AS AT THE LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE AND UPON

COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT……………………………………………………..

15

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING…………………………………………………….

N-1

PROXY FORM

DEFINITIONS

The following definitions apply throughout in this Circular except where the context otherwise requires or otherwise stated:

"associate"

: (a)

In

relation to any Director, chief executive officer,

Substantial Shareholder or Controlling Shareholder (being

an individual) means:

(i)

his immediate family;

(ii)

the trustees of any trust of which he or his

immediate family is a beneficiary or, in the case of

a discretionary trust, is a discretionary object; and

(iii)

any company in which he and his immediate

family together (directly or indirectly) have an

interest of 30% or more;

(b)

In relation to a Substantial Shareholder or a Controlling

Shareholder (being a company) means any other

company which is its subsidiary or holding company or is a subsidiary of such holding company or one in the equity of which it and/or such other company or companies taken together (directly or indirectly) have an interest of 30% or more,

or such other definition as the Catalist Rules may from time to time prescribe

"Board" or "Directors"

: The

board of Directors of the Company as at the Latest

Practicable Date

"Catalist"

:

The sponsor-supervised listing platform of the SGX-ST

"Catalist Rules"

: Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the SGX-ST, as

amended, modified or supplemented from time to time

"CDP"

:

The Central Depository (Pte) Limited

"Circular"

: This circular to Shareholders dated 10 September 2020

"Companies Act"

:

Companies Act (Chapter 50 of Singapore), as amended,

modified or supplemented from time to time

"Company"

:

Anchor Resources Limited

"Controlling Shareholder"

:

A person who:

(a)

holds directly or indirectly 15% or more of the total voting

rights in the Company. Notwithstanding, the SGX-ST

may determine that a person who satisfies this paragraph

is not a Controlling Shareholder; or

(b)

in fact exercises control over the Company

"Director"

: A director of the Company

"EGM"

:

The extraordinary general meeting of the Company, to be held at

10:00 a.m. on 25 September 2020 by way of electronic means,

the notice of which is set out on pages N-1 to N-4 of this Circular

1

DEFINITIONS

"Extension Fee"

: The aggregate extension fee of S$60,000 paid to KKJ and TBK in

consideration for the Repayment Extension

"FY2019"

: Financial year ended 31 December 2019

"Granite Dimension Stone

: The business of exploration, mining, production and processing of

Business"

granite dimension stone, marble aggregates and related products

for sale as well as interior fit-out

"Group"

: The Company and its subsidiaries, collectively

"KKJ"

: Mr. Koh Kai Jok

"KKJ Bonds"

: The non-convertible bonds with a KKJ TBK Principal Amount

issued to KKJ

"KKJ TBK Bonds"

: The KKJ Bonds and the TBK Bonds

"KKJ TBK Principal Amount"

: An aggregate principal amount of S$375,000 owing under each of

the KKJ TBK Bonds

"KKJ Settlement Deed"

: The deed of variation and settlement dated 12 July 2020 entered

into between the Company and KKJ

"KKJ Share Issue"

: The proposed issuance of such number of Repayment Shares at

the Repayment Issue Price to KKJ pursuant to the terms of the

KKJ Settlement Deed

"Latest Practicable Date"

: The latest practicable date prior to the issuance of this Circular,

being 7 September 2020

"LPS"

: Consolidated loss per Share

"LQN"

: The listing and quotation notice to be issued by the SGX-ST for

the dealing in, listing of and quotation of the Repayment Shares

on the Catalist

"NAV"

:

Net asset value

"New Due Date"

:

3 October 2020

"Non-Interested Directors"

: The Directors who are considered to be independent for the

purpose of making the recommendations to the Shareholders in

respect of the Proposed Settlement, being Dr. Wilson Tay Chuan

Hui, Mr. Chan Koon Mong, Ms. Ch'ng Li-Ling, Mr. Gavin Mark

McIntyre and Dr. Foo Fatt Kah

"Notice of EGM"

: The notice of the EGM which is set out on pages N-1 to N-4 of this

Circular

"NTA"

:

Net tangible assets

"NTL"

:

Net tangible liabilities

"Proposed Settlement"

: The Proposed Settlement of the KKJ TBK Bonds pursuant to the

terms of the Settlement Deeds as referred to in Section 2.2 of this

Circular

"Repayment and

: The repayment and subscription agreement dated 11 December

Subscription Agreement"

2018 entered into between KKJ, TBK and the Company

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anchor Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 16:29:05 UTC
