Ancom Berhad : Minutes of AGM Download

ANCOM BERHAD (196901000122) (8440-M)

MINUTES OF THE 52ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 OCTOBER 2021

4. POLLING PROCEDURES AND ADMINISTRATIVE MATTERS

The Chairman informed that pursuant to the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, all resolutions set out in the Notice must be voted by poll. The Company was also required to appoint at least one (1) independent scrutineer to validate the votes cast at the general meeting.

The Chairman further informed that the Company had appointed Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. ("Tricor") as Poll Administrator to facilitate the poll voting process. The Company has also appointed Asia Securities Sdn. Berhad as Independent Scrutineer to verify the poll results.

The guide on the remote voting procedures and the manner to pose questions at the meeting through the RPV application were presented to the shareholders and proxies. 5. AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2021 TOGETHER WITH THE REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS AND AUDITORS THEREON

The Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon ("AFS FY2021"), were tabled to the meeting for discussion.

The Chairman informed that the AFS FY2021 were meant for discussion only as the Companies Act 2016 does not require a formal approval of the shareholders. Hence, it was not put forward for voting.

The Chairman further informed that the Board would address the questions raised by the shareholders or proxies at the Question-and-Answer Session, which would be carried out after the conclusion of agenda of the meeting.

The Chairman declared that the AFS FY2021 were duly tabled and received by the shareholders.

Thereafter, the Chairman went through each of the motions set out in the Notice.

The Chairman also informed that the Company had not received any notice from shareholders for other business to be transacted at this meeting in accordance with the Constitution of the Company and the Companies Act 2016.

6. QUESTION-AND-ANSWERSESSION

The Chairman informed that the Company had received some questions from the Minority Shareholders Watch Group ("MSWG") via their letter dated 20 October 2021. The letter from MSWG and the Company's responses would be uploaded to the Company's website after the meeting.

The Group CEO presented the Company's responses to the queries raised by MSWG for the interest of all shareholders, details of which are annexed herein as Appendix A.

The Group CEO and the CFO proceeded to address the questions posed by the shareholders or proxies, as follows:-