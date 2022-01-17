Ancom Berhad : Quarterly Report for the financial ended 30 November 2021

The Unaudited Condensed Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR FINANCIAL QUARTER ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2021
Individual quarter ended
Year-to-date ended
30.11.2021
30.11.2020
30.11.2021
30.11.2020
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Net profit for the financial period
15,776
8,218
25,071
10,172
Other comprehensive income
Item that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation
1,754
(1,178)
2,503
(5,956)
Other comprehensive income/(loss),ne
1,754
(1,178)
2,503
(5,956)
Total comprehensive income
17,530
7,040
27,574
4,216
Total comprehensive income
Owners of the parent
13,062
5,425
24,233
5,809
Non-controlling interests
4,468
1,615
3,341
(1,593)
17,530
7,040
27,574
4,216
The Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2021
Unaudited
Audited
30.11.2021
31.05.2021
ASSETS
RM'000
RM'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
182,726
189,690
Investment properties
314
314
Investment in associates
6,152
5,718
Investment in a joint venture
-
-
Other investments
415
415
Intangible assets
5,162
5,778
Goodwill on consolidation
90,351
70,112
Rights-of-use assets
100,774
110,150
Deferred tax assets
25,802
25,341
411,696
407,518
Current assets
Inventories
158,876
175,024
Receivables
408,010
355,233
Amounts owing by associates
9,875
9,108
Current tax assets
5,836
5,912
Other investments
2,975
3,031
Cash and cash equivalents
101,350
105,803
686,922
654,111
Non-current assets held for sale
7,004
6,680
TOTAL ASSETS
1,105,622
1,068,309
EQUITY AND LIABILITES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
Share capital
258,825
256,043
Reserves
141,346
112,404
Less : Treasury Shares, at cost
(5,196)
(6,248)
394,975
362,199
Non-controlling interests
105,665
120,197
TOTAL EQUITY
500,640
482,396
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
40,214
50,704
Long term lease liabilities
19,200
25,340
Deferred tax liabilities
10,243
10,374
Provision for retirement benefits
5,002
4,679
74,659
91,097
Current liabilites
Payables
226,483
217,987
Amounts owing to associates
1,949
2,089
Borrowings
284,212
250,092
Short term lease liabilities
10,184
15,561
Contract liabilities
894
5,280
Current tax payables
6,601
3,807
530,323
494,816
Total Liabilites
604,982
585,913
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITES
1,105,622
1,068,309
Net assets per share attributable to owners of the parent (RM)
1.60
1.54
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FINANCIAL QUARTER ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2021
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Foreign
Non-
Share
Capital
exchange
Share options
Treasury
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
shares
Profits
Total
interests
equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Balance as at 1 June 2020
245,766
273
10,752
-
(9,688)
64,604
311,707
111,854
423,561
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
-
-
(2,822)
-
-
23,731
20,909
6,709
27,618
Transactions with owners
Ordinary shares issued pursuant to:
- private placement
8,591
-
-
-
-
-
8,591
-
8,591
- Employees' Share Option Scheme ("ESOS")
1,704
-
-
(524)
-
-
1,180
-
1,180
Share issue expenses
(18)
-
-
-
-
-
(18)
-
(18)
Acquisition of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
379
379
Disposal of equity interest of subsidiaries to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
11,659
11,659
1,934
13,593
Accretion of equity interest of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
(152)
(152)
152
-
Resold of ordinary shares of the Company
-
-
-
-
3,440
2,427
5,867
-
5,867
Share options granted under ESOS
-
-
-
3,641
-
-
3,641
149
3,790
Dividennd-in-specie
-
-
-
-
-
(1,185)
(1,185)
1,176
(9)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,156)
(2,156)
10,277
-
-
3,117
3,440
12,749
29,583
1,634
31,217
Balance as at 31 May 2021/1 June 2021
256,043
273
7,930
3,117
(6,248)
101,084
362,199
120,197
482,396
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
-
-
3,115
-
-
21,118
24,233
3,341
27,574
-
Transactions with owners
Ordinary shares issued pursuant to:
- ESOS
2,710
-
-
(834)
-
-
1,876
-
1,876
- Warrants B
72
-
-
-
-
-
72
-
72
Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18,430)
(18,430)
Resold of ordinary shares of the Company
-
-
-
-
1,052
3,887
4,939
-
4,939
Derecognition of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
980
980
Share options granted under ESOS
-
-
-
1,656
-
-
1,656
67
1,723
Dividennd-in-specie
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(490)
(490)
2,782
-
-
822
1,052
3,887
8,543
(17,873)
(9,330)
Balance as at 30 November 2021
258,825
273
11,045
3,939
(5,196)
126,089
394,975
105,665
500,640
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE FINANCIAL QUARTER ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2021
Year-to-date ended
30.11.2021
30.11.2020
RM'000
RM'000
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before taxation
36,638
20,728
Adjustments for non-cash items
26,693
27,535
Operating profit before working capital changes
63,331
48,263
Inventories
16,148
12,156
Receivables
(52,940)
(47,883)
Payables
(28,626)
21,391
Group companies
(907)
2,014
Net cash generated from operations
(2,994)
35,941
Income tax paid
(9,287)
(5,535)
Retirement benefit paid
(226)
(106)
Net cash (used in)/from operating activities
(12,507)
30,300
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(8,649)
(5,368)
Interest received
281
281
Acquisition of a subsidiary
25
-
Acquisition of associates
-
(235)
Proceed from disposal of equity interest in a subsidiary
-
13,189
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
479
192
Sale/(Purchase) of other investments
56
1,030
Net cash outflow on disposal of a subsidiary
(13)
-
Purchase of right-of-use assets
-
(192)
Placement of short term deposits:
- pledged with licensed banks
(2)
(60)
- with maturity period more than three months
1,040
-
Net cash (used in)/from investing activities
(6,783)
8,837
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest of subsidiaries
(490)
(1,568)
Interest paid
(5,251)
(5,369)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(9,226)
(10,301)
Net drawdown/(repayment) of borrowings
24,374
(30,202)
Proceed from issuance of share capital:
- private placement
-
8,591
- ESOS
1,876
-
- Warrants B
72
-
Proceed from resale of treasury shares in open market
4,939
3,746
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
16,294
(35,103)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(2,996)
4,034
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period
92,908
72,466
Effect of exchange rate changes
324
583
93,232
73,049
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period
90,236
77,083
Cash and cash equivalents include the following:
RM'000
RM'000
Cash and bank balances
92,626
82,461
Bank overdrafts
(8,762)
(21,115)
Short term deposits
8,724
19,604
92,588
80,950
Less : Short term deposits pledged to banks
(154)
(151)
Short term deposits with maturity more than 3 months
(2,198)
(3,716)
90,236
77,083
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.