Ancom Berhad : Quarterly Report for the financial ended 30 November 2021

ANCOM BERHAD (Registration No. 196901000122 (8440-M)) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR FINANCIAL QUARTER ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2021 Individual quarter ended Year-to-date ended 30.11.2021 30.11.2020 30.11.2021 30.11.2020 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Revenue 532,912 357,265 937,641 703,385 Cost of sales (447,722) (297,398) (794,914) (585,590) Gross profit 85,190 59,867 142,727 117,795 Other income 1,585 1,010 5,934 3,981 Distribution expenses (30,630) (23,559) (58,701) (43,798) Administrative expenses (28,214) (18,655) (42,924) (41,381) Other operating expenses (889) (1,725) (4,192) (7,876) Finance costs (3,291) (3,085) (6,641) (6,652) Share of results of associates 240 (654) 434 (1,341) Profit before taxation 23,991 13,199 36,637 20,728 Tax expense (8,215) (4,981) (11,566) (10,556) Net profit for the financial period 15,776 8,218 25,071 10,172 Net profit attributable to Owners of the parent 12,078 6,190 21,118 9,250 Non-controlling interests 3,698 2,028 3,953 922 15,776 8,218 25,071 10,172 Earnings per ordinary share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic earnings per share (sen) 4.92 2.59 8.60 3.86 Diluted earnings per share (sen) 4.02 2.59 7.03 3.86 The Unaudited Condensed Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report. 1

ANCOM BERHAD (Registration No. 196901000122 (8440-M)) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR FINANCIAL QUARTER ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2021 Individual quarter ended Year-to-date ended 30.11.2021 30.11.2020 30.11.2021 30.11.2020 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Net profit for the financial period 15,776 8,218 25,071 10,172 Other comprehensive income Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation 1,754 (1,178) 2,503 (5,956) Other comprehensive income/(loss),ne 1,754 (1,178) 2,503 (5,956) Total comprehensive income 17,530 7,040 27,574 4,216 Total comprehensive income Owners of the parent 13,062 5,425 24,233 5,809 Non-controlling interests 4,468 1,615 3,341 (1,593) 17,530 7,040 27,574 4,216 The Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report. 2

ANCOM BERHAD (Registration No. 196901000122 (8440-M)) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2021 Unaudited Audited 30.11.2021 31.05.2021 ASSETS RM'000 RM'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 182,726 189,690 Investment properties 314 314 Investment in associates 6,152 5,718 Investment in a joint venture - - Other investments 415 415 Intangible assets 5,162 5,778 Goodwill on consolidation 90,351 70,112 Rights-of-use assets 100,774 110,150 Deferred tax assets 25,802 25,341 411,696 407,518 Current assets Inventories 158,876 175,024 Receivables 408,010 355,233 Amounts owing by associates 9,875 9,108 Current tax assets 5,836 5,912 Other investments 2,975 3,031 Cash and cash equivalents 101,350 105,803 686,922 654,111 Non-current assets held for sale 7,004 6,680 TOTAL ASSETS 1,105,622 1,068,309 EQUITY AND LIABILITES Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital 258,825 256,043 Reserves 141,346 112,404 Less : Treasury Shares, at cost (5,196) (6,248) 394,975 362,199 Non-controlling interests 105,665 120,197 TOTAL EQUITY 500,640 482,396 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 40,214 50,704 Long term lease liabilities 19,200 25,340 Deferred tax liabilities 10,243 10,374 Provision for retirement benefits 5,002 4,679 74,659 91,097 Current liabilites Payables 226,483 217,987 Amounts owing to associates 1,949 2,089 Borrowings 284,212 250,092 Short term lease liabilities 10,184 15,561 Contract liabilities 894 5,280 Current tax payables 6,601 3,807 530,323 494,816 Total Liabilites 604,982 585,913 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITES 1,105,622 1,068,309 Net assets per share attributable to owners of the parent (RM) 1.60 1.54 The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report. 3

ANCOM BERHAD (Registration No. 196901000122 (8440-M)) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL QUARTER ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2021 Attributable to equity holders of the Company Foreign Non- Share Capital exchange Share options Treasury Retained controlling Total capital reserve reserve reserve shares Profits Total interests equity RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Balance as at 1 June 2020 245,766 273 10,752 - (9,688) 64,604 311,707 111,854 423,561 Total comprehensive (loss)/income - - (2,822) - - 23,731 20,909 6,709 27,618 Transactions with owners Ordinary shares issued pursuant to: - private placement 8,591 - - - - - 8,591 - 8,591 - Employees' Share Option Scheme ("ESOS") 1,704 - - (524) - - 1,180 - 1,180 Share issue expenses (18) - - - - - (18) - (18) Acquisition of a subsidiary - - - - - - - 379 379 Disposal of equity interest of subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - - - - - 11,659 11,659 1,934 13,593 Accretion of equity interest of a subsidiary - - - - - (152) (152) 152 - Resold of ordinary shares of the Company - - - - 3,440 2,427 5,867 - 5,867 Share options granted under ESOS - - - 3,641 - - 3,641 149 3,790 Dividennd-in-specie - - - - - (1,185) (1,185) 1,176 (9) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests of a subsidiary - - - - - - - (2,156) (2,156) 10,277 - - 3,117 3,440 12,749 29,583 1,634 31,217 Balance as at 31 May 2021/1 June 2021 256,043 273 7,930 3,117 (6,248) 101,084 362,199 120,197 482,396 Total comprehensive income/(loss) - - 3,115 - - 21,118 24,233 3,341 27,574 - Transactions with owners Ordinary shares issued pursuant to: - ESOS 2,710 - - (834) - - 1,876 - 1,876 - Warrants B 72 - - - - - 72 - 72 Acquisition of subsidiaries - - - - - - - (18,430) (18,430) Resold of ordinary shares of the Company - - - - 1,052 3,887 4,939 - 4,939 Derecognition of a subsidiary - - - - - - - 980 980 Share options granted under ESOS - - - 1,656 - - 1,656 67 1,723 Dividennd-in-specie - - - - - - - - - Dividend paid to non-controlling interests of a subsidiary - - - - - - - (490) (490) 2,782 - - 822 1,052 3,887 8,543 (17,873) (9,330) Balance as at 30 November 2021 258,825 273 11,045 3,939 (5,196) 126,089 394,975 105,665 500,640 The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report. 4