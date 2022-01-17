Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Ancom Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANCOM   MYL4758OO008

ANCOM BERHAD

(ANCOM)
Ancom Berhad : Quarterly Report for the financial ended 30 November 2021

01/17/2022 | 08:35am EST
ANCOM BERHAD (Registration No. 196901000122 (8440-M))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR FINANCIAL QUARTER ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2021

Individual quarter ended

Year-to-date ended

30.11.2021

30.11.2020

30.11.2021

30.11.2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

532,912

357,265

937,641

703,385

Cost of sales

(447,722)

(297,398)

(794,914)

(585,590)

Gross profit

85,190

59,867

142,727

117,795

Other income

1,585

1,010

5,934

3,981

Distribution expenses

(30,630)

(23,559)

(58,701)

(43,798)

Administrative expenses

(28,214)

(18,655)

(42,924)

(41,381)

Other operating expenses

(889)

(1,725)

(4,192)

(7,876)

Finance costs

(3,291)

(3,085)

(6,641)

(6,652)

Share of results of associates

240

(654)

434

(1,341)

Profit before taxation

23,991

13,199

36,637

20,728

Tax expense

(8,215)

(4,981)

(11,566)

(10,556)

Net profit for the financial period

15,776

8,218

25,071

10,172

Net profit attributable to

Owners of the parent

12,078

6,190

21,118

9,250

Non-controlling interests

3,698

2,028

3,953

922

15,776

8,218

25,071

10,172

Earnings per ordinary share attributable

to equity holders of the Company

Basic earnings per share (sen)

4.92

2.59

8.60

3.86

Diluted earnings per share (sen)

4.02

2.59

7.03

3.86

The Unaudited Condensed Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report.

ANCOM BERHAD (Registration No. 196901000122 (8440-M))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR FINANCIAL QUARTER ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2021

Individual quarter ended

Year-to-date ended

30.11.2021

30.11.2020

30.11.2021

30.11.2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Net profit for the financial period

15,776

8,218

25,071

10,172

Other comprehensive income

Item that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation

1,754

(1,178)

2,503

(5,956)

Other comprehensive income/(loss),ne

1,754

(1,178)

2,503

(5,956)

Total comprehensive income

17,530

7,040

27,574

4,216

Total comprehensive income

Owners of the parent

13,062

5,425

24,233

5,809

Non-controlling interests

4,468

1,615

3,341

(1,593)

17,530

7,040

27,574

4,216

The Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report.

ANCOM BERHAD (Registration No. 196901000122 (8440-M))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2021

Unaudited

Audited

30.11.2021

31.05.2021

ASSETS

RM'000

RM'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

182,726

189,690

Investment properties

314

314

Investment in associates

6,152

5,718

Investment in a joint venture

-

-

Other investments

415

415

Intangible assets

5,162

5,778

Goodwill on consolidation

90,351

70,112

Rights-of-use assets

100,774

110,150

Deferred tax assets

25,802

25,341

411,696

407,518

Current assets

Inventories

158,876

175,024

Receivables

408,010

355,233

Amounts owing by associates

9,875

9,108

Current tax assets

5,836

5,912

Other investments

2,975

3,031

Cash and cash equivalents

101,350

105,803

686,922

654,111

Non-current assets held for sale

7,004

6,680

TOTAL ASSETS

1,105,622

1,068,309

EQUITY AND LIABILITES

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

Share capital

258,825

256,043

Reserves

141,346

112,404

Less : Treasury Shares, at cost

(5,196)

(6,248)

394,975

362,199

Non-controlling interests

105,665

120,197

TOTAL EQUITY

500,640

482,396

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

40,214

50,704

Long term lease liabilities

19,200

25,340

Deferred tax liabilities

10,243

10,374

Provision for retirement benefits

5,002

4,679

74,659

91,097

Current liabilites

Payables

226,483

217,987

Amounts owing to associates

1,949

2,089

Borrowings

284,212

250,092

Short term lease liabilities

10,184

15,561

Contract liabilities

894

5,280

Current tax payables

6,601

3,807

530,323

494,816

Total Liabilites

604,982

585,913

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITES

1,105,622

1,068,309

Net assets per share attributable to owners of the parent (RM)

1.60

1.54

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report.

ANCOM BERHAD (Registration No. 196901000122 (8440-M))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE FINANCIAL QUARTER ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2021

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Foreign

Non-

Share

Capital

exchange

Share options

Treasury

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

shares

Profits

Total

interests

equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Balance as at 1 June 2020

245,766

273

10,752

-

(9,688)

64,604

311,707

111,854

423,561

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

-

-

(2,822)

-

-

23,731

20,909

6,709

27,618

Transactions with owners

Ordinary shares issued pursuant to:

- private placement

8,591

-

-

-

-

-

8,591

-

8,591

- Employees' Share Option Scheme ("ESOS")

1,704

-

-

(524)

-

-

1,180

-

1,180

Share issue expenses

(18)

-

-

-

-

-

(18)

-

(18)

Acquisition of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

379

379

Disposal of equity interest of subsidiaries to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

11,659

11,659

1,934

13,593

Accretion of equity interest of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

(152)

(152)

152

-

Resold of ordinary shares of the Company

-

-

-

-

3,440

2,427

5,867

-

5,867

Share options granted under ESOS

-

-

-

3,641

-

-

3,641

149

3,790

Dividennd-in-specie

-

-

-

-

-

(1,185)

(1,185)

1,176

(9)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,156)

(2,156)

10,277

-

-

3,117

3,440

12,749

29,583

1,634

31,217

Balance as at 31 May 2021/1 June 2021

256,043

273

7,930

3,117

(6,248)

101,084

362,199

120,197

482,396

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

-

-

3,115

-

-

21,118

24,233

3,341

27,574

-

Transactions with owners

Ordinary shares issued pursuant to:

- ESOS

2,710

-

-

(834)

-

-

1,876

-

1,876

- Warrants B

72

-

-

-

-

-

72

-

72

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,430)

(18,430)

Resold of ordinary shares of the Company

-

-

-

-

1,052

3,887

4,939

-

4,939

Derecognition of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

980

980

Share options granted under ESOS

-

-

-

1,656

-

-

1,656

67

1,723

Dividennd-in-specie

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(490)

(490)

2,782

-

-

822

1,052

3,887

8,543

(17,873)

(9,330)

Balance as at 30 November 2021

258,825

273

11,045

3,939

(5,196)

126,089

394,975

105,665

500,640

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report.

ANCOM BERHAD (Registration No. 196901000122 (8440-M))

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE FINANCIAL QUARTER ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2021

Year-to-date ended

30.11.2021

30.11.2020

RM'000

RM'000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before taxation

36,638

20,728

Adjustments for non-cash items

26,693

27,535

Operating profit before working capital changes

63,331

48,263

Inventories

16,148

12,156

Receivables

(52,940)

(47,883)

Payables

(28,626)

21,391

Group companies

(907)

2,014

Net cash generated from operations

(2,994)

35,941

Income tax paid

(9,287)

(5,535)

Retirement benefit paid

(226)

(106)

Net cash (used in)/from operating activities

(12,507)

30,300

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(8,649)

(5,368)

Interest received

281

281

Acquisition of a subsidiary

25

-

Acquisition of associates

-

(235)

Proceed from disposal of equity interest in a subsidiary

-

13,189

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

479

192

Sale/(Purchase) of other investments

56

1,030

Net cash outflow on disposal of a subsidiary

(13)

-

Purchase of right-of-use assets

-

(192)

Placement of short term deposits:

- pledged with licensed banks

(2)

(60)

- with maturity period more than three months

1,040

-

Net cash (used in)/from investing activities

(6,783)

8,837

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest of subsidiaries

(490)

(1,568)

Interest paid

(5,251)

(5,369)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(9,226)

(10,301)

Net drawdown/(repayment) of borrowings

24,374

(30,202)

Proceed from issuance of share capital:

- private placement

-

8,591

- ESOS

1,876

-

- Warrants B

72

-

Proceed from resale of treasury shares in open market

4,939

3,746

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

16,294

(35,103)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(2,996)

4,034

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period

92,908

72,466

Effect of exchange rate changes

324

583

93,232

73,049

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period

90,236

77,083

Cash and cash equivalents include the following:

RM'000

RM'000

Cash and bank balances

92,626

82,461

Bank overdrafts

(8,762)

(21,115)

Short term deposits

8,724

19,604

92,588

80,950

Less : Short term deposits pledged to banks

(154)

(151)

Short term deposits with maturity more than 3 months

(2,198)

(3,716)

90,236

77,083

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 and the accompanying notes to this Interim Financial Report.

