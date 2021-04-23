Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. And factory,inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7035   JP3128620006

AND FACTORY,INC.

(7035)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

and factory : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2020

04/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

April 14, 2021

Company name:

and factory, inc

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

7035

URL https://andfactory.co.jp/

Representative:

Rinji Aoki, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Tomoki Hasumi, Director

Phone: +81-3-6712-7646

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

April 14, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of annual financial results meeting:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Non-Consolidated financial results for the six months ended February 28, 2021(From September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary profit

Net income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended February 28, 2021

1,479

(0.3)

(207)

(274)

(276)

Six months ended February 29, 2020

1,484

49.2

(50)

(86)

(64)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended February 28, 2021

(28.12)

Six months ended February 29, 2020

(6.62)

Notes:

Although dilutive shares exist, diluted earnings per share are not stated as earnings per share were negative.

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of February 28, 2021

5,781

1,173

20.3

As of August 31, 2020

6,343

1,449

22.8

2.

Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st

2nd

3rd

Fiscal year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Total

Year ended August 31, 2020

0.00

0.00

0.00

Year ending August 31, 2021

0.00

Year ending August 31, 2021 (Forecast)

0.00

0.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending August 31, 2021 (From September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

3,540

20.2

(27)

(177)

(182)

(18.66)

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
    Note: In calculating tax expenses for the current fiscal year, including the first quarter under review, income taxes were estimated rationally, using the effective tax rate after applying tax effect accounting multiplied by income before income taxes, to estimate the appropriate effective tax rate. However, if the tax expenses calculated using the estimated effective tax rate yield unreasonable results, the statutory effective tax rate may be used.
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No

Changes in accounting estimates: No

Restatement of prior period financial statements: No

(3) Number of issued shares (common stock)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2021

9,827,120 shares

As of August 31, 2020

9,827,120 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of February 28, 2021

257 shares

As of August 31, 2020

257 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended

9,826,863shares

Six months ended

9,739,947 shares

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Notes: This financial report is exempt from the review.

Explanation about appropriate usage of business forecasts and other special notes:

The forecasts above are based on the judgments made on the basis of currently available information. Forecasts therefore include risks and uncertainties. Actual figures may differ from these forecasts due to subsequent changes in circumstances.

Content of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

2

(1) Analysis of Operating Performance

2

(2) Analysis of Financial Condition

4

(3)

Operating Performance Forecast

4

2. Quarterly Non-Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

5

(1)

Quarterly Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

(2)

Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statements of Income

7

(3)

Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

8

(4)

Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

9

(Notes Related to the Going Concern Assumption)

9

(Additional Information)

9

(Notes in the Events of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity)

9

(Application of Special Accounting Treatment for Quarterly Financial Reporting)

9

(Segment Information, etc.)

10

1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

  1. Analysis of Operating Performance

The e-book market (the Company's main business category) continued to grow, according to the eBook Marketing Report 2020 by Impress Research Institute. According to this report, the e-book market had a value of ¥347.3 billion in fiscal 2019, up 22.9% from the previous year's figure of ¥282.6 billion. Comics accounted for 86.1% of the total, or ¥298.9 billion. The same institute's report for the previous year, the eBook Marketing Report 2019, had forecast that the e-book market would reach a value of ¥333.2 billion in fiscal 2019. The actual figure exceeded this forecast. By fiscal 2024, the institute forecasts that the e-publishing market (including e- books) will grow by approximately 50% from fiscal 2019, to ¥566.9 billion.

The IoT business, another area of focus for the Company, is also attracting attention. This field involves adding communication functionality to physical items around the world (not just to computers and other information and telecommunication equipment), enabling them to connect and communicate over the internet. Given the advances that are occurring in internet technologies, as well as various types of sensor technologies, the number of items connected over the internet (IoT devices) is projected to grow by around 50% from approximately 22.7 billion items in 2018 to some 34.8 billion items in 2022 (source: 2020 White Paper on Information and Communications in Japan, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications).

In this business environment, the Company pursues a mission to make people's lives more fulfilling by bringing a little "something extra" to their daily lives. In the Smartphone Apps business, the Company has focused mainly on expanding earnings from smartphone manga apps developed in collaboration with large publishers. In the IoT business, in line with the business policy of promoting technology in the lodging market, the Company has worked on the development and operation of &AND HOSTEL smart hostels, and the provision of other IoT solution services for lodging facilities such as a lodging management system (innto) and a guest room tablet service (tabii). Additionally, in the rental property market, the Company is developing and operating a communication app (totono) to connect management companies and residents.

At the same time, sales were down in the Smartphone Apps business, due to the outflow of existing users and a decline in in-app fees. We understand that the increased use of websites offering pirated manga content has been a contributing factor.

As a result of these activities, in the six months ended February 28, 2021, the Company generated net sales of ¥1,479,660 thousand (down 0.3% year on year), an operating loss of ¥207,519 thousand (operating loss of ¥50,671 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year), an ordinary loss of ¥274,322 thousand (ordinary loss of ¥86,240 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year), and a net loss of ¥276,327 thousand (net loss of ¥64,480 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year).

It should be noted that we recategorized our reportable segments during the quarter under review. Accordingly, comparisons and analysis for the six months ended February 28, 2021 are based on the revised segmentation.

(1) Smartphone Apps business

In the six months ended February 28, 2021, the existing manga apps, such as Manga UP!, Manga Park, and Manga Mee, have continued to enjoy favorable performances since their service launch, thanks to proactive advertising efforts, new series launches, offering of popular content in series, and new manga additions. Earnings contribution also came from the steady increases in monthly active users (MAUs*1) at Young Jump, a manga app jointly developed with SHUEISHA Inc. (released April 2020), and Mecha Comic's Mainichi Rensai, a manga app jointly developed with Amutus Corporation (released May 2020).

However, sales in the Smartphone Apps business for the six months ended February 28, 2021 were basically flat year on year due to the non-recurrence of sales from new-app development generated in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. There was also a temporary slowdown in sales from in-app purchases due to the measures taken in some apps to attract a wide-range of users.

Meanwhile, the unit price of reward advertising rose thanks to the addition of a targeted ad network, and ARPU (*2) remained flat overall.

As a result, in the six months ended February 28, 2021, sales in the Smartphone Apps business were ¥1,315,220 thousand (up 8.0% year on year). Segment profit came to ¥128,904 thousand (down 28.3% year on year).

2

*1 The number of people who use an app at least once in a month *2 The average amount of revenue generated per person

Of the smartphone apps the Company operates in the Smartphone Apps business, the following table outlines average MAUs by quarter for the manga apps.

(Thousands of people)

Average MAUs

Average MAUs

Manga apps

Manga apps

May 31, 2017

310

May 31, 2019

4,300

August 31, 2017

650

August 31, 2019

5,320

November 30, 2017

1,080

November 30, 2019

6,410

February 28, 2018

1,500

February 29, 2020

7,200

May 31, 2018

2,040

May 31, 2020

9,060

August 31, 2018

2,380

August 31, 2020

9.940

November 30, 2018

2,790

November 30, 2020

10,260

February 28, 2019

3,620

February 28, 2021

10,540

Note: the average MAUs shown above are quarterly averages.

(2) IoT business

In the six months ended February 28, 2021, occupancy rates trended toward recovery for &AND HOSTEL, our mainstay brand of smart hostels (lodging facilities offering experiences made possible through IoT). The uptrend compared with the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, when performance was substantially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, was a result of our efforts to cultivate a new customer base by shifting to new targets and concepts at some hostel branches. However, spending per customer, although improving, remained low, and operating revenue at each location was flat year on year.

For our guest room tablet service (tabii), we strengthened relations with partner companies such as H.I.S. Hotel Holdings Co., Ltd. and TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc., expanded sales teams, and engaged in active development efforts to create new functions aimed at boosting operating efficiency and increasing added value. The total number of tabii tablets in operation as of February 28, 2021 stood at 5,181 (up 721 from August 31, 2020). The Company brought the number of facilities using its lodging management system (innto) up to 292 as of February 28, 2021 (up by 20 facilities from August 31, 2020). The tabii and innto business were both in a recovery phase, benefiting from a rise in demand associated with increased operational efficiency and a desire to avoid the "3Cs" (closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings).

Consequently, in the six months ended February 28, 2021, sales in the IoT business came to ¥147,459 thousand (down 28.9% year on year), with segment losses of ¥149,453 thousand (loss of ¥65,124 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year).

(3) Advertising Agency business

The majority of earnings in this segment comes from the Company's internet advertising agency services. In the six months ended February 28, 2021, the Advertising Agency business reported sales of ¥16,980 thousand (down 71.4% year on year) and segment profit of ¥15,912 thousand (up 9.4% year on year).

3

  1. Analysis of Financial Conditions
  1. Assets, liabilities, and net assets (Assets)
    As of February 28, 2021, total assets amounted to ¥5,781,977 thousand, down ¥561,870 thousand from August 31, 2020. Key

decreases included cash and deposits, down ¥193,818 thousand; income taxes receivable, down ¥128,403 thousand due to an income tax refund; and consumption taxes receivable, down ¥213,333 thousand due to a consumption tax refund.

(Liabilities)

Total liabilities amounted to ¥4,608,620 thousand as of February 28, 2021, down ¥285,543 thousand from August 31, 2020. Major decreases were trade accounts payable, down ¥221,312 thousand and offsetting a ¥58,509 thousand increase in other accounts payable, and long-term borrowings (including the current portion of long-term borrowings), which decreased ¥122,316 thousand.

(Net assets)

As of February 28, 2021, net assets totaled ¥1,173,357 thousand, down ¥276,327 thousand from August 31, 2020. This was the result of the Company's posting of a net loss, causing retained earnings to fall ¥276,327 thousand.

The equity ratio came to 20.3% (compared with 22.8% as of August 31, 2020).

(2) Cash flows

As of February 28, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled ¥834,502 thousand, down ¥193,818 thousand from August31, 2020.

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Net cash used in operating activities totaled ¥13,153 thousand. This was mainly due to the recording of a ¥274,438 thousand loss before income taxes, a ¥221,312 thousand decrease in trade payables, ¥40,269 thousand in depreciation, a ¥50,808 thousand decrease in trade receivables, a ¥213,333 thousand decrease in consumption taxes receivable, and ¥127,980 thousand in income taxes refund.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥53,349 thousand. This was mainly due to cash outflows of ¥22,167 thousand in purchase of property, plant and equipment, ¥15,306 thousand in purchase of intangible assets, and ¥28,514 thousand in purchase of investment securities.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities totaled ¥127,316 thousand. This was mainly due to an outflow of ¥122,316 thousand in repayments of long-term borrowings.

(3) Operating Performance Forecast

At present, the Company maintains its forecast for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021 as announced on October 15, 2020. The forecast is based on information available to management as of the date of this announcement. Actual performance may vary

substantially from the forecast for a variety of reasons.

4

2 Quarterly Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of August 31, 2020

As of February 28, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,028,320

834,502

Accounts receivable-trade

622,887

572,079

Work in process

7,366

7,459

Real estate for sale

3,163,946

3,149,917

Advances paid

417,388

392,354

Income taxes receivable

128,403

Consumption taxes receivable

213,333

Other

80,293

130,535

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(15)

(7,443)

Total current assets

5,661,925

5,079,403

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

47,356

11,248

Machinery and equipment

1,088

1,088

Tools, furniture and fixtures

52,618

54,337

Accumulated depreciation

(79,903)

(29,199)

Total property, plant and equipment

21,159

37,473

Intangible assets

Software

131,778

111,622

Software in progress

12,766

Total intangible assets

131,778

124,388

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

228,781

257,295

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

289,486

282,398

Other

10,717

1,017

Total investments and other assets

528,984

540,711

Total non-current assets

681,922

702,573

Total assets

6,343,848

5,781,977

5

(Thousands of yen)

As of August 31, 2020

As of February 28, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

358,975

137,662

Short-term borrowings

515,000

510,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

270,608

281,302

Accounts payable-other

662,348

720,857

Income taxes payable

7,676

Provision for bonuses

3,375

Provision for shareholder benefit program

38,527

1,244

Other

9,257

46,815

Total current liabilities

1,858,092

1,705,558

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

3,026,634

2,893,624

Other

9,437

9,437

Total non-current liabilities

3,036,071

2,903,061

Total liabilities

4,894,163

4,608,620

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

549,720

549,720

Capital surplus

548,361

548,361

Retained earnings

351,061

74,733

Treasury shares

(572)

(572)

Total shareholders' equity

1,448,569

1,172,242

Share acquisition rights

1,114

1,114

Total net assets

1,449,684

1,173,357

Total liabilities and net assets

6,343,848

5,781,977

6

(2) Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statements of Income

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2020

Net sales

1,484,672

1,479,660

Cost of sales

643,751

699,091

Gross profit

840,920

780,569

Selling, general and administrative expenses

891,592

988,088

Operating loss

(50,671)

(207,519)

Non-operating income

Interest income

Subsidy income

Surrender value of insurance policies Other

Total non-operating income Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Commission expenses

Rent

Other

Total non-operating expenses Ordinary loss

Extraordinary losses

22

4

19,834

743

2,411

207

1,446

973

23,697

6,387

14,748

30,111

72,145

43

3,606

36,542

90,499

(86,240)

(274,322)

Impairment loss

6,409

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

116

Total extraordinary losses

6,409

116

Loss before income taxes

(92,649)

(274,438)

Income taxes

(28,168)

1,888

Loss

(64,480)

(276,327)

7

(3) Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(92,649)

(274,438)

Depreciation

50,729

40,269

Impairment loss

6,409

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

116

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

7,428

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

23,996

(3,375)

Increase (decrease) in provision for shareholder benefit

(10,296)

(37,282)

program

Interest income

(22)

(4)

Subsidy income

(19,834)

Interest expenses

6,387

14,748

Rent

72,145

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(101,540)

50,808

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(2,282,924)

(4,795)

Decrease (increase) in advances paid

(163,032)

25,033

Decrease (increase) in consumption tax refunds receivable

213,333

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

33,851

(221,312)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

19,493

18,048

Other, net

(205,421)

25,479

Subtotal

(2,715,018)

(93,631)

Interest and dividends received

22

4

Interest paid

(6,990)

(13,633)

Subsidies received

19,834

Rent paid

(52,715)

Income taxes paid

(90,570)

(994)

Income tax refunds

127,980

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(2,812,557)

(13,153)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(15,540)

(22,167)

Purchase of intangible assets

(56,456)

(15,306)

Payments of leasehold and guarantee deposits

(45,881)

Proceeds from refund of leasehold and guarantee deposits

380

273

Purchase of investment securities

(130,144)

(28,514)

Payments for asset retirement obligations

(230)

Other, net

3,961

12,594

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(243,681)

(53,349)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(5,000)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

2,288,000

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(39,614)

(122,316)

Proceeds from exercise of employee share options

12,160

Other, net

(2,944)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,257,601

(127,316)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(798,636)

(193,818)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,352,934

1,028,320

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

554,297

834,502

8

(3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes Related to the Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable

(Additional Information)

(Accounting Estimates)

The spread of COVID-19 continues to impact the economy, and the Company's business activities are being affected, as well.

Advertising revenue from manga apps is shrinking as the advertising market deteriorates. Lower occupancy rates and spending per customer at the &AND HOSTEL locations we operate are affecting operating performance. The Japanese government issued a state of emergency declaration on January 8, 2021, and although the declaration was lifted on March 21, 2021, accurately forecasting when these conditions might improve remains difficult. However, based on the information available at the time these financial statements were prepared, for the purposes of making accounting estimates (such as the valuation of real estate for sale, decisions on whether to post impairment losses on fixed assets, and decisions on the recoverability of deferred tax assets), we have assumed that the pandemic will continue to affect performance in the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021 and that the effect will gradually diminish from the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022.

As it is difficult at present to accurately estimate when the pandemic will subside, our financial condition and operating performance could be affected should there be changes in the assumptions mentioned above.

(Notes in the Event of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable.

(Application of Special Accounting Treatment for Quarterly Financial Reporting) (Calculation of Tax Expenses)

For tax expenses, the Company has rationally estimated the effective tax rate after the application of tax-effect accounting to profit before income taxes for the fiscal year that includes the six months ended February 28, 2021. The Company then calculated tax expenses by multiplying the profit (loss) before income taxes by that rate. However, if the tax expenses calculated using the estimated effective tax rate yield unreasonable results, the statutory effective tax rate may be used.

9

(Segment Information, etc.)

[Segment Information]

Six months ended February 29, 2020 (September 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

1. Information related to sales and profits or losses for each reportable segment

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Smartphone APPs

IoT

Advertising Agency

Total

Net Sales

Sales to external customers

1,218,060

207,287

59,324

1,484,672

Intersegment sales or transfer

Total

1,218,060

207,287

59,324

1,484,672

Segment profit (loss)

179,733

(65,124)

14,543

129,152

2. Total profits or losses for reportable segments and the main reasons for discrepancies between this value and the figure stated in the quarterly non-consolidated statements of income (matters related to the adjustment of discrepancies)

(Thousands of yen)

Income

Amount

Subtotal for reportable segments

129,152

Company-wide expenses (Note)

(179,824)

Operating profit (loss) in the quarterly non-consolidated

(50,671)

statements of income

Note: Company-wide expenses are mainly general and administrative expenses not attributable to reportable segments.

3. Information related to assets for each reportable segment

During the six months ended February 29, 2020, assets in the IoT business segment increased by ¥2,291,625 thousand due to the acquisition of real estate for sale related to property developed by the Company in the &AND HOSTEL business.

4. Information related to losses on the impairment of fixed assets or goodwill for each reportable segment (Significant impairment losses related to fixed assets)

In the IoT business, the Company decided to close &AND HOSTEL UENO when its fixed-term lease expired. Accordingly, the Company reduced the book value of that asset group to its recoverable value and recognized that reduction as an impairment loss.

This impairment loss totaled ¥6,409 thousand.

10

Six months ended February 28, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)

1. Information related to sales and profits or losses for each reportable segment

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Smartphone APPs

IoT

Advertising Agency

Total

Net Sales

Sales to external customers

1,315,220

147,459

16,980

1,479,660

Intersegment sales or transfer

Total

1,315,220

147,459

16,980

1,479,660

Segment profit (loss)

128,904

(149,453)

15,912

(4,635)

2. Total profits or losses for reportable segments and the main reasons for discrepancies between this value and the figure stated in the quarterly non-consolidated statements of income (matters related to the adjustment of discrepancies)

(Thousands of yen)

Income

Amount

Subtotal for reportable segments

(4,635)

Company-wide expenses (Note)

(202,883)

Operating profit (loss) in the quarterly non-consolidated

(207,519)

statements of income

Note: Company-wide expenses are mainly general and administrative expenses not attributable to reportable segments.

3. Information related to changes in reportable segments

The Company's internet advertising agency business had been included in the "Other" segment, but due to its increased quantitative importance, the Company switched to a new method of presenting the business as a reportable segment from the quarter ended February 28, 2021.

Segment information for the six months ended February 29, 2020, is categorized using the new classification.

4. Information related to losses on the impairment of fixed assets or goodwill for each reportable segment (Significant impairment losses related to fixed assets)

Not applicable.

11

Disclaimer

and factory Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AND FACTORY,INC.
02:04aAND FACTORY  : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ..
PU
2020AND FACTORY  : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months..
PU
2020AND FACTORY  : Africa exposed by Covid-19
AQ
2019AND FACTORY  : Marpple Launches its Print-On-Demand E-Commerce Platform in South..
AQ
More news
Chart AND FACTORY,INC.
Duration : Period :
and factory,inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AND FACTORY,INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takamasa Ohara Chairman
Hitoshi Suda Independent Outside Director
Rinji Aoki Director & Manager-Smartphone Application
Yuki Umemoto Director & Manager-Internet of Things Division
Ryo Mizutani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AND FACTORY,INC.2.43%65
SNAP INC.13.94%88 221
ANGI INC.20.12%7 956
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-28.18%7 719
GRUBHUB INC.-5.08%6 751
MOMO INC.5.80%3 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ