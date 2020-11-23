ANDD SALM : Andfjord Salmon AS - Primary insider notification

Oslo, Norway, Oct 29, 2020

UFI AS has today bought 16 097 shares in Andfjord Salmon AS for NOK 41,72 per share. After this transaction UFI AS holds 1.517.097 shares (4,5% of the total share capital and votes of the Company). Andfjord Salmon AS board member Kim Strandenæs is the CEO of UFI AS. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.