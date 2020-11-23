Log in
ANDD SALM

ANDD SALM

(ANDF)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News

ANDD SALM : Andfjord Salmon AS - Primary insider notification

11/23/2020 | 03:17am EST
Oslo, Norway, Oct 29, 2020

UFI AS has today bought 16 097 shares in Andfjord Salmon AS for NOK 41,72 per share. After this transaction UFI AS holds 1.517.097 shares (4,5% of the total share capital and votes of the Company). Andfjord Salmon AS board member Kim Strandenæs is the CEO of UFI AS. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Andfjord Salmon ASA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:16:08 UTC
11/23/2020 | 03:17am EST
