Connected: The Main Artery in Place at Andfjord Salmon's Facility on Andøya

- We have launched the inlet pipe to the flow-through system, says Martin Rasmussen, CEO of Andfjord Salmon™. The pipe is now connected to the first pool.

- The inlet pipe is the actual artery, which is going to be connected to the intake system. This is a huge day and a milestone for Andfjord Salmon ™, says Roy Pettersen, Working Chairman of the Board of Andfjord Salmon ™.

Watch video from installation of the inlet pipe:

The innermost section of the inlet pipe is 160 meters long. Over the next few days and weeks, the three remaining sections will be connected to the inlet pipe. The pipe will then be launched and installed. Most parts of the installation work for the outlet pipe can be done from land, and is therefore not as weather dependent as the first phase.

- Excavation of the route to, and installation of, the inlet pipe has always been among the most demanding and time-critical tasks. These have now been completed. This gives us much greater predictability regarding further work of building the world's most fish-friendly and sustainable fish farm on land, says Martin Rasmussen, CEO of Andfjord Salmon.

Andfjord Salmon ™ has developed a separate patent for a flow-through system, which will provide unique conditions for salmon farming on land. Without the use of energy, the pools fill themselves with seawater from a depth of 160 meters. All biomass is captured and recycled into growth products for agriculture.

Kvalnes, 18th of January, 2021:

