Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  ANDD SALM    ANDF   NO0010829765

ANDD SALM

(ANDF)
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Connected: The Main Artery in Place at Andfjord Salmon's Facility on Andøya

01/18/2021 | 02:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- We have launched the inlet pipe to the flow-through system, says Martin Rasmussen, CEO of Andfjord Salmon™. The pipe is now connected to the first pool.

- The inlet pipe is the actual artery, which is going to be connected to the intake system. This is a huge day and a milestone for Andfjord Salmon ™, says Roy Pettersen, Working Chairman of the Board of Andfjord Salmon ™.

Watch video from installation of the inlet pipe:


The innermost section of the inlet pipe is 160 meters long. Over the next few days and weeks, the three remaining sections will be connected to the inlet pipe. The pipe will then be launched and installed. Most parts of the installation work for the outlet pipe can be done from land, and is therefore not as weather dependent as the first phase.

- Excavation of the route to, and installation of, the inlet pipe has always been among the most demanding and time-critical tasks. These have now been completed. This gives us much greater predictability regarding further work of building the world's most fish-friendly and sustainable fish farm on land, says Martin Rasmussen, CEO of Andfjord Salmon.

Andfjord Salmon ™ has developed a separate patent for a flow-through system, which will provide unique conditions for salmon farming on land. Without the use of energy, the pools fill themselves with seawater from a depth of 160 meters. All biomass is captured and recycled into growth products for agriculture.


Kvalnes, 18th of January, 2021:

Disclaimer

Andfjord Salmon ASA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 19:23:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANDD SALM
02:24pCONNECTED : The Main Artery in Place at Andfjord Salmon's Facility on Andøya
PU
01/15ANDFJORD SALMON AS : - Primary insider notification
AQ
01/11ANDFJORD SALMON AS : - Primary insider notification
AQ
01/04ANDD SALM : SkatteFUNN applications approved
PU
2020ANDFJORD SALMON AS : - Primary insider notification
AQ
2020ANDFJORD SALMON AS : Issuance of shares to employees - new share capital registe..
AQ
2020ANDFJORD SALMON AS : Share capital increase registered
AQ
2020ANDD SALM : Download or read Q3 report
PU
2020ANDFJORD SALMON AS : Private placement successfully completed
AQ
2020ANDD SALM : Andfjord Salmon to fast-track construction plans | Q3 2020 financial..
AQ
More news
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDD SALM0.00%237
BAKKAFROST-4.24%4 051
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-1.70%1 678
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA12.92%1 279
GRIEG SEAFOOD-7.94%1 028
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED-0.30%546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ