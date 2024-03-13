Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has filed articles of continuance to continue out of the jurisdiction of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and into the jurisdiction of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), effective March 8, 2024 (the "Continuance").

The Continuance was approved at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2023. The principal effects of the Continuance are detailed in the management information circular dated July 19, 2023. The management information circular and constating documents of the Company following the Continuance are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a mid-tier precious metals producer.

