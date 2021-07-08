Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Andean Precious Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APM   CA03349X1015

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

(APM)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andean Precious Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

07/08/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a precious metals production and exploration company, today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

A total of 134,474,428 common shares were voted at the Meeting, being 85.50% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. A majority of shareholders voted in favour of all of the management resolutions brought before the Meeting, including:

  1. The number of directors of the Company was fixed at seven (7);

  2. The members elected to the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year were:
    • Alberto Morales;
    • Luis da Silva;
    • Simon Griffiths;
    • Robert Buchan;
    • Peter Gundy;
    • Grant Angwin; and
    • Fraser Buchan;

  3. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as auditor for the Company for the ensuing year; and

  4. The Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals (TSXV: APM) is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer operating in Bolivia. The Company produced 5.9M ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of $14.75 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia (COMIBOL), and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the Company's 1.65 M tonne per year San Bartolomé plant which has the capacity to produce silver doré bars. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com

Company Contact
Luis da Silva
Chief Executive Officer
ir@andeanpm.com
T: +1 437 886 1033

Media Contact N.A.
Daniel Weinerman
Director National Capital Markets 
dweinerman@national.ca
T: 416 848 1715

Media Contact Eur.
Oliver Lamb
Consultant
Tavistock
andean@tavistock.co.uk
T: +44 20 7920 3150

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89750


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
07:05aAndean Precious Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meetin..
NE
05/27Andean Precious Metals Reports Increased Profitability & $11M of Free Cash Fl..
NE
05/05Andean Precious Metals Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Provider
NE
05/03Andean Precious Metals Issues 2021 Guidance Following Strong Growth in Revenu..
NE
05/03ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS  : Earnings Flash (APM.V) ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS Reports ..
MT
04/05ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS  : Virtually Opens The Market
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 131 M - -
Net income 2020 46,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 41,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 186 M 186 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Andean Precious Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luis Guilherme Cabrita da Silva President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chan Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Morales Executive Chairman
Simon Owain Griffiths Chief Operating Officer
Robert MacKay Buchan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.00%215
BHP GROUP15.01%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC10.38%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.37%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.42%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)62.22%18 704