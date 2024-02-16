Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") today filed the Preliminary Feasibility Study Technical Report for San Bartolomé Mine Bolivia dated February 6, 2024 (the "Technical Report").

The Technical Report was prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has been filed on SEDAR+.

Andean previously released the results of the mineral resource and mineral reserve statement (see news release dated December 27, 2023), showing an extension of 4.6 years for the San Bartolomé operation based on a new proven and probable ("2P") mineral reserve estimate.

"The Technical Report filed today further underscores the tremendous strides we have made to replenish our reserves and resources and extend the operating life of San Bartolomé," stated Alberto Morales, Andean's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Pursuing opportunities that drive cash flow and profitability is our key priority in Bolivia. Topping our list of growth initiatives remains securing more feedstock through new long-term third-party contracts and from the Bolivian government. In parallel, our team is evaluating potential drill programs at Tollojchi, Altavista, and Paca and regional M&A opportunities."

Key Highlights of the Technical Report

The operating life at San Bartolomé is extended by 4.6 years based on new 2P mineral reserve estimate.

The Technical Report considers only a portion of the Company's third-party long-term contracts where sufficient data was available, and excludes feedstock purchased from small independent third-party miners in Bolivia with whom the Company does not have long-term contracts.

As of the end of the first nine months ending September 30, 2023, third-party material represented more than 60% of tonnes processed at San Bartolomé and nearly 70% of ounces produced.

Economic grade fines disposal facility (" FDF ") tailings are expected to fully replace pallaco deposits from the flanks of the Cerro Ricco commencing in Q2 2024 and represent approximately 11% of San Bartolomé's 2024 silver production.

San Bartolomé has been in operation since 2008 and requires US$6.7 million to enable the hydraulic mining of the FDF tailings, which is anticipated to commence in the first half of 2024.

The Company's existing processing plant in Bolivia can run both high-grade silver contracted material and FDF tailings.

Future opportunities identified in the Technical Report: San Bartolome plant is one of the only operations that actively acquires and processes oxide mineral not suitable for typical flotation plants in Bolivia. Tollojchi, Altavista, and Paca deposits remain open with potential to increase mineral resources. Current tests of oxygen injection are targeting better FDF tailings recoveries.



Annual Mine Plan Summary

The following table includes contracted material from Tollojchi, Altavista, and Paca deposits and FDF tailings and excludes uncontracted material from independent third-party contractors. (For additional information, please refer to the Technical Report on file at sedarplus.ca.)

Units Name Total Y01 Y02 Y03 Y04 Y05 Mt Ore Mined 9.7 2.2 2.6 1.9 1.9 1.0 Mt Waste Mined 7.6 4.7 1.9 0.6 0.2 0.1 Mt Total Mined 17.2 6.9 4.6 2.6 2.1 1.0 ROM % Mass Yield 52.6 72.8 53.6 41.7 42.2 45.3 Mt Mass Yield Tonnes 5.08 1.62 1.41 0.81 0.80 0.43 g/t Ag Grade 93 143 85 60 60 61 Moz Contained Ag 15.19 7.39 3.85 1.55 1.56 0.84 Moz Recovered Ag 11.95 5.91 3.03 1.18 1.19 0.64 % Recovery 78.7 79.9 78.7 76.3 76.3 76.3

Capital and Operating Costs

Life of Mine Capital Cost Summary

Andean estimated the capital costs for the San Bartolomé project. The estimate is based on historic costs incurred at the site, existing contracts with service providers and engineering to prepare for the planned FDF expansion. Andean provided SRK with the details supporting their capital estimates. The table below summarizes the capital cost estimate:

Sustaining Capex Unit Value FDF hydraulic mining and pre-concentration US$ 6,700,000 Sustaining capital US$ 11,200,000 Closure US$ 2,250,000 Total US$ 20,150,000

Operating Costs

Operating costs were developed by Andean and are based on the production schedule and stated reserves. Cost estimation is based on requirements of equipment, operating labor, supervision, and administrative labor, mine, and process consumables, maintenance, etc. The following table summarizes the operating costs of the San Bartolomé project.

Description Unit Value Mining/Purchase Costs FDF US$/t-washed 2.00 Manto US$/t-washed 22.90 Platera US$/t-washed 22.90 Rosario US$/t-washed 22.90 Pacas US$/t-washed 60.80 Altavista US$/t-washed 137.00 Processing Costs Pre-concentration FDF US$/t-washed 1.42 Processing FDF US$/t-Milled 16.13 Processing Manto US$/t-Milled 23.49 Processing Platera US$/t-Milled 23.49 Processing Rosario US$/t-Milled 23.49 Processing Paca US$/t-Milled 20.29 Processing Alta Vista US$/t-Milled 24.69 TSF FDF US$/t-Milled 1.76 TSF Manto US$/t-Milled 1.76 TSF Platera US$/t-Milled 1.76 TSF Rosario US$/t-Milled 1.76 TSF Paca US$/t-Milled 1.76 TSF Alta Vista US$/t-Milled 1.76 Other Costs G&A US$/t-Milled 0.91 Indirect US$/t-Milled 2.80 Administrative US$/t-Milled 3.80

Note: TSF means tailings storage facility.

Qualified Persons

The technical report was prepared under the supervision of Patrick Daniels, BSc Mining, SME-RM (SRK Principal Consultant, Mining Engineer); Matthew Fuller, P.Geo, LEG (Tierra Group, Geoscientist); Donald J. Birak, MSc, RM-SME (Birak Consulting, Independent Consulting Geologist); Giovanny Ortiz, BSc Geology, FAusIMM, Fellow (SEG), (SRK Principal Consultant, Resource Geologist); Fernando Rodrigues, BS Mining, MBA, MMSAQP (SRK Practice Leader and Principal Consultant, Mining Engineer); Eric Olin, MSc, MBA, RM-SME (SRK Principal Process Metallurgist); Mark Allan Willow, MSc, CEM, SME-RM (SRK Practice Leader/Principal Environmental Scientist) in accordance with the disclosure and reporting requirements set forth in NI 43-101. All the above are qualified persons under NI 43-101 and have no affiliation with Andean or their subsidiaries except that of independent consultant/client relationships.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Daniels, BSc Mining, SME-RM (SRK Principal Consultant, Mining Engineer) and Donald J. Birak, MSc, RM-SME (Birak Consulting, Independent Consulting Geologist).

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving its ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

For more information, please contact:

Trish Moran

VP Investor Relations

tmoran@andeanpm.com

T: +1 416 564 4290

