  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Andes Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6533   TW0006533003

ANDES TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(6533)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
400.00 TWD   -2.32%
04/06Andes Releases AndeSight™ IDE v5.1 to Simplify Software Development for RISC-V Heterogeneous Multiprocessor and AI
AQ
03/23TRANSCRIPT : Andes Technology Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2022
CI
03/22Andes and IAR Systems enable leading automotive-focused IC design companies to accelerate time to market
AQ
Andes Technology : The Company is invited to attend the investor conference held by Masterlink Securities

04/08/2022 | 10:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Andes Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 21:47:24
Subject 
 The Company is invited to attend the
investor conference held by Masterlink Securities
Date of events 2022/04/12 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to attend the
investor conference held by Masterlink Securities
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA

Disclaimer

Andes Technology Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 150 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
Net income 2022 251 M 8,70 M 8,70 M
Net cash 2022 4 198 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 80,5x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 20 007 M 693 M 693 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,2%
Managers and Directors
Chih Ming Lin General Manager & Director
Han Chang Chou Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Hung Meng Su Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chien Kuo Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDES TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-25.37%702
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.69%606 652
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-7.97%508 562
BROADCOM INC.-9.37%246 214
INTEL CORPORATION-7.65%194 457
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-27.92%168 043