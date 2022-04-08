Andes Technology : The Company is invited to attend the investor conference held by Masterlink Securities
04/08/2022 | 10:00am EDT
Provided by: Andes Technology Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
21:47:24
Subject
The Company is invited to attend the
investor conference held by Masterlink Securities
Date of events
2022/04/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA
Andes Technology Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:59:06 UTC.