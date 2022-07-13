Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Andes Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6533   TW0006533003

ANDES TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(6533)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
225.00 TWD   -8.16%
06:04aANDES TECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to attend the investor conference held by Masterlink Securities
PU
06/06ANDES TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
PU
06/06Andes Technology Corporation Announces Cash Dividend for 2021, Payable on July 19, 2022
CI
Andes Technology : The Company is invited to attend the investor conference held by Masterlink Securities

07/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Andes Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/13 Time of announcement 17:52:52
Subject 
 The Company is invited to attend the
investor conference held by Masterlink Securities
Date of events 2022/07/14 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/07/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to attend the
investor conference held by Masterlink Securities
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA

Disclaimer

Andes Technology Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 086 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net income 2022 385 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net cash 2022 4 354 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 11 396 M 382 M 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart ANDES TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Andes Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDES TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 225,00 TWD
Average target price 450,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chih Ming Lin General Manager & Director
Han Chang Chou Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Hung Meng Su Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chien Kuo Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDES TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-58.02%382
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-26.91%390 345
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.72%377 655
BROADCOM INC.-27.66%194 386
INTEL CORPORATION-27.75%152 139
QUALCOMM, INC.-27.30%148 904