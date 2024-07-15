Tore Traaseth, member of the board of directors of Andfjord Salmon Group AS (Andfjord Salmon) has notified the company that he wishes to step down from the board due to personal reasons. Traaseth has served as board member since 2017. Traaseth has accepted a proposal to become part of Andfjord Salmon's advisory board going forward.

Andfjord Salmon's board of directors now consists of Roger Brynjulf Mosand (chairman), Roy Bernt Pettersen, Kim Strandenæs, Knut Roald Holmøy, Gro Skaar Knutsen, Antonio Serrano and Hanne Digre.