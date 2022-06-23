Andfjord Salmon : Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Andfjord Salmon AS

23 June 2022

An extraordinary general meeting in Andfjord Salmon AS (org. no. 913 379 403) (the Company) will be held in the Company's offices at Kvalnes, Andøya at 12.00 CET on 1 July 2022.

It will be possible for preregistered attendees to attend the meeting via videolink.

The general meeting will be opened by the chair of the board or another person appointed by the board, whom will also record attending shareholders and proxies.

