Andfjord Salmon: Notice of extraordinary general meeting - proposed new chairman

11 March 2021

Andfjord Salmon AS (the 'Company' or Andfjord Salmon) calls for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 19. March 2021 at 12:00 (CET). The agenda for the general meeting is to elect a new chairman of the Andfjord Salmon's board of directors.

As Andfjord Salmon is moving from a development phase towards an operational phase, current chairman and co-founder of Andfjord Salmon, Roy Bernt Pettersen, requested that to be relieved of his duties as chairman of the Company. Pettersen remains committed to the Company, and will continue to serve on the Company's board as a director.

'As the largest shareholder in Andfjord Salmon, I believe both the board of directors and management of the company will benefit from a chairperson with extensive experience from production and processing of salmon. I am pleased that the nomination committee has found a candidate that possesses such experience from the business phase Andfjord Salmon is about to enter into,' says Roy Bernt Pettersen, current chairman of Andfjord Salmon.

Andfjord Salmon's nomination committee proposes to the extraordinary general meeting that Roger Brynjulf Mosand is elected as new chairman of Andfjord Salmon's board of directors. Mosand (born 1953) is a highly experienced CEO from the Norwegian aquaculture industry. He has been the CEO of Nordlaks Produkter AS since 2001 and has multiplied the company's revenues by 15 during this period. He is a Norwegian citizen. The extraordinary general meeting will be held on 19 March 2021 at 12:00 (CET) in the o]ces of Andfjord Salmon AS at Havnegaten 19, Sortland. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all shareholders are urged to not meet in person, but rather to provide proxy to vote for the shares.