Andina Gold : Prepares For Initial Product Launch

DENVER, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andina Gold Corp. (the "Company") has taken steps to align its branding with its development and production of cryogenic precision capture systems.

We expect to begin field-testing in the fourth quarter of this year and to start commercialization early in 2022.

The Company is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, formerly named General Extract, LLC, has adopted the name CryoMass LLC. The name change follows the subsidiary's recent acquisition of the intellectual property and other assets of CryoCann USA Corp. and has been registered with the Colorado Secretary of State.

Separately, on July 9th the Company's Board of Directors approved a proposal to change the Company's name from Andina Gold Corp. to CryoMass Technologies Inc., subject to FINRA's processing of the related corporate action notice. Concurrently with affecting the proposed name change, the Company would apply to replace its OTCQB Venture Market stock trading symbol, which currently is AGOL.



The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Christian Noël, explained, "The new names were chosen to signalize the Company's focus on exploiting the patents and processes acquired from CryoCann USA. Our team of consultants and engineers are approaching completion of the design of the CryoCann 500 CF system, which is being optimized for the rapid capture (within minutes after plant harvesting) of fully intact cannabis and hemp trichomes. The CryoCann 500 CF will enable cannabis and hemp producers to reduce costs, increase end-product yields and enhance product purity. We expect to begin field-testing the first unit in the fourth quarter of this year and to start commercialization early in 2022.

"We believe that efficiencies delivered by the CryoCann 500 CF will trigger sweeping changes in the handling and processing of cannabis and hemp plant material. In addition, as we bring the CryoCann 500 CF to market, we will be exploring application of the underlying technology to a broad range of industries that handle high-value materials and that could benefit from our precision capture methods. We anticipate that cannabis and hemp will be just the first in a series of such industries."

