Andino Inversiones Global, S.A. is a holding company organized around 4 areas of activity: - development and construction of airport infrastructures. In addition, the group offers airport assistance services in terms of runway, cargo and FBO services (terminals for private jets); - property management: logistics centers with warehouses, offices and logistics space; - maritime logistics services: container fitting and freight forwarding, forwarding agency services, customs agency services, stowage and unloading, ship mooring and disembarking, stevedoring, piloting, maritime transport, etc.; - financial services: in particular investment fund management.

