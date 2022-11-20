Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Andon Health Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002432   CNE100000Q84

ANDON HEALTH CO., LTD.

(002432)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
50.69 CNY   +3.05%
11/20China stocks fall as COVID outbreaks dash hopes of eased curbs
RE
10/28Andon Health Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/07Andon Health Quadruples Planned Investment in Wealth Management Products to $847 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China stocks fall as COVID outbreaks dash hopes of eased curbs

11/20/2022 | 11:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) -

China stocks fell on Monday as domestic COVID-19 outbreaks dashed some investors' hopes of an early easing in strict pandemic curbs, but the surge in infections lifted some healthcare shares.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was down 1.3% by the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.8%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 2.1%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.2%.

** China is fighting numerous COVID-19 flare-ups, from Zhengzhou in the central Henan province to Chongqing in the southwest and on Sunday reported 26,824 new local cases, nearing April's peaks.

** The official People's Daily on Monday published another article reiterating the need to catch infections early but avoid taking a "one-size-fits-all" approach, its eighth such piece in the nine days since China adjusted policy.

** "Recent high-level rhetoric shows few signs of an imminent departure from zero-COVID," said Oxford Economics analysts in a note.

** Shares in Consumer staples, tourism , and real estate developers led the declines, down between 2% and 3%.

** However, some stocks related to coronavirus testing and treatment rose, with TY Pharmaceutical Group and Andon Health Co jumping 10% by their daily limits.

** Separately, China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the third straight month.

** In the Hong Kong market, tech giants and mainland property developers were down roughly 3% each.

** "Our base-case forecast scenario is for a gradual reopening, a slow recovery in the property sector and a US recession in 2023, which will affect the return in Chinese stocks," said Hao Hong, chief economist at GROW Investment Group.

** Hong expects the Shanghai Composite to trade between around 3,000 and 3,500 for the next twelve months, and the Hang Seng Index could jump to as high as 23,000, while the 15,000 level in late October should be a low point of the current cycle. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANDON HEALTH CO., LTD. 3.05% 50.69 End-of-day quote.2.30%
ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD. -1.39% 152.39 End-of-day quote.-50.95%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.85% 3455.76 Real-time Quote.-22.09%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.27% 3206.07 Real-time Quote.-22.44%
TEYI PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO.,LTD 9.98% 27.65 End-of-day quote.61.51%
All news about ANDON HEALTH CO., LTD.
11/20China stocks fall as COVID outbreaks dash hopes of eased curbs
RE
10/28Andon Health Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30,..
CI
09/07Andon Health Quadruples Planned Investment in Wealth Management Products to $847 Millio..
MT
08/31Andon Health's H1 Profit Soars 278-Fold on Strong Sales of COVID-19 Test Kits
MT
08/29Andon Health Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/18Andon Health Warns of Future Performance as H1 Profit Likely Soared 28,197%
MT
07/12Andon Health Co., Ltd.’s Equity Buyback announced on July 13, 2021 has expired. Th..
CI
05/23Andon Health Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on 2 June 2022
CI
05/08Andon Health Scouting Locations for US Factory; Shares Slump 3%
MT
05/05Andon Health Co., Ltd. Proposes Final Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 397 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2021 909 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2021 964 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 23 123 M 3 248 M 3 248 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 405
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart ANDON HEALTH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Andon Health Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDON HEALTH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yi Liu Chairman & General Manager
Zhe Sun Financial Director
Kai Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Fang Bi Independent Director
Yan Hui Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDON HEALTH CO., LTD.2.30%3 248
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.40.07%9 028
NOVOCURE LIMITED3.21%8 133
MASIMO CORPORATION-51.68%7 436
PENUMBRA, INC.-33.43%7 265
GETINGE AB-40.32%6 059