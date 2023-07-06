Andrada Mining Ltd - Technology metals mining company with a portfolio of mining and exploration assets in Namibia - Says all drill holes at Spodumene ML129 intersected mineralised pegmatites, indicating continuity at depth. Significant pegmatite intersections include 14.52 metres at 1.4% lithium oxide at Drill Hole B1_01. Notes high grade lithium intersections at Spodumene, and says these suggest the presence of significant spodumene mineralisation.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Viljoen says: "The highlighted intersections provide a promising starting point for the next phase of exploration which will aim to define the extent of these zones both laterally and with depth. We have also initiated a metallurgical programme to investigate the optimal beneficiation process for the recovery of both lithium and tantalum, whilst also producing tin as a by-product."

Current stock price: 7.58 pence

12-month change: up 42%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.