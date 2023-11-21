Communiqué officiel de ANDRETTI ACQUISITION CORP.

Tech industry go-to-market leader brings strong track record of building and scaling category-defining analytics companies to the Industrial Generative AI software innovator.

Zapata Computing, Inc. (“Zapata AI” or the “Company”), the Industrial Generative AI company, today announced that Jon Zorio has joined the organization as Chief Revenue Officer. Jon’s track record and successful leadership in scaling global analytics and solutions companies will help Zapata AI accelerate revenue growth while continuing to evolve its enterprise sales and partner relationships to meet the surging market demand for Industrial Generative AI.

Zorio brings over two decades of go-to-market leadership experience forged across a range of technology and analytics companies. He has built and scaled category-defining startups to successful exits, led global GTM teams at AI-enabled organizations like Neustar and IBM, and held a range of senior leadership roles for both public and privately-held companies going through investment transactions and public offerings.

“We’re excited to have Jon join our company at this critical juncture in our journey to becoming a public company in Q1 2024,” said Christopher Savoie, Zapata AI CEO and co-founder. “He will lead our efforts in delivering significant revenue growth next year and beyond. Additionally, Jon will broaden our customer and partner pipeline to help us scale in a dynamic, rapidly evolving, and increasingly competitive market.”

Zorio’s priority focus is to drive enterprise customer and partner acquisition and expansion for the company’s Industrial Generative AI offerings: Prose for enhancing Large Language Models (LLMs) and Sense for enhancing computational analytics at scale. These offerings are targeted towards enterprises in industries such as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Logistics/3PL, Biotech/Pharma, Automotive, and Energy. For example, Zapata AI has applied its generative AI expertise to help enterprises such as Andretti Autosport, working with Zapata AI on predictive modeling and optimization challenges to improve their race strategy, and BMW (in collaboration with MIT) optimizing labor scheduling and staffing across its production plants.

Zapata’s Prose and Sense solutions address common challenges that enterprises face when solving industrial-scale problems with computational solutions. These challenges include bringing together data stores across the enterprise, unpredictable or incomplete data, model accuracy and specificity, mission-critical decisioning and responsiveness, interoperability across heterogeneous public/private cloud and on-prem environments, spiraling costs for large solution footprints, constrained compute resources, and security and governance concerns.

Zorio will join the company reporting to CEO and co-founder Savoie. “Industrial Generative AI has enormous transformative potential and represents a sea change in how large enterprises will function. The generative AI space is evolving with unprecedented speed, with significant advances occurring almost weekly. My experience building and scaling global go-to-market organizations to deliver business value through advanced analytics solutions, while accelerating enterprise sales and partner acquisition fits perfectly with Zapata's needs at this stage of the company's evolution,” said Zorio. “Christopher has built an incredible team of world class thought leaders and practitioners in the generative AI space, and I’m energized to get to work scaling the company alongside my new colleagues.”

About Zapata AI

Zapata AI is the Industrial Generative AI company, revolutionizing how enterprises solve their hardest problems with its powerful suite of Generative AI software. By combining numerical and text-based solutions, Zapata AI empowers enterprises to leverage large language models and numerical generative models better, faster, and more efficiently—delivering solutions to drive growth, savings and unprecedented insight. With proprietary science and engineering techniques and the Orquestra® platform, Zapata AI is accelerating Generative AI’s impact in Industry. The Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. On September 6, 2023, Zapata AI entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WNNR), the consummation of which, subject to customary closing conditions, will result in Zapata AI becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit: https://www.zapata.ai

