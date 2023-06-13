Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Andrew Peller Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADW.A   CA03444Q1000

ANDREW PELLER LIMITED

(ADW.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:30 2023-06-13 pm EDT
4.020 CAD   +1.26%
05:31pAndrew Peller Ltd Brief: Says Has Entered into a $275 Million Asset Backed Lending credit facility effective June 13, 2023, maturing on June 13, 2027
MT
05:27pAndrew Peller Limited Announces New Credit Facility
GL
05/29Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Fiscal 2023 Year-End Results & Conference Call
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrew Peller Limited Announces New Credit Facility

06/13/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a $275 million Asset Backed Lending credit facility effective June 13, 2023, maturing on June 13, 2027. Led by Bank of Montreal, as administrative agent and co-lead arranger, alongside Royal Bank of Canada, as co-lead arranger, the credit facility replaces the Company’s existing credit facility entered into on December 8, 2020. 

“The closing of this facility in this uncertain financial market is a testament to the continued strength and sustainability of our Company,” said John Peller, Chief Executive Officer. “Moving to an asset backed facility allows us to unlock the value of our assets while driving significant interest savings annually.”

Andrew Peller Limited anticipates it will use the proceeds from the credit facility to fund its working capital needs, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes.

Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended March 31, 2023 on the afternoon of June 14, 2023. A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Dubkowski, Chief Financial Officer will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10.00 am ET.

About Andrew Peller Limited
 Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft spirits. The Company’s award‐winning premium and ultra‐premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance (“VQA”) brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek, Gray Monk Estates, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, beer and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well‐positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. (“GVI”), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the “safe harbour provision” of the Securities Act (Ontario) with respect to Andrew Peller Limited and its subsidiaries. These forward‐looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section and elsewhere in the Company’s MD&A and other risks detailed from time to time in the publicly filed disclosure documents of Andrew Peller Limited which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those conclusions, forecasts, or projections anticipated in these forward‐looking statements. The Company’s forward‐looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:
Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131
Source: Andrew Peller Limited


All news about ANDREW PELLER LIMITED
05:31pAndrew Peller Ltd Brief: Says Has Entered into a $275 Million As..
MT
05:27pAndrew Peller Limited Announces New Credit Facility
GL
05/29Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Fiscal 2023 Year-End Results & Conference Call
GL
05/10Andrew Peller Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/10Andrew Peller Limited Announces Change in Executive Officers
GL
03/30ANDREW PELLER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/09Transcript : Andrew Peller Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/08Andrew Peller Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
02/08Andrew Peller Limited Reports Sales and EBITA Growth for the Three Months Ended Decembe..
GL
02/08Andrew Peller Limited Reports Sales and EBITA Growth for the Three Months Ended Decembe..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 383 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 183 M 137 M 137 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 622
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart ANDREW PELLER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Andrew Peller Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREW PELLER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,97 CAD
Average target price 8,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 102%
Managers and Directors
John E. Peller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Dubkowski Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-IT
Brendan P. Wall Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark W. Cosens Independent Director
Perry J. Miele Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDREW PELLER LIMITED-20.44%137
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-15.58%5 604
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-15.39%1 616
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-10.93%872
LAURENT-PERRIER-4.48%813
C&C GROUP PLC-22.19%668
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer