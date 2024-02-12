Andrew Peller Limited is a producer and marketer of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontarioâs Niagara Peninsula, British Columbiaâs Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world. Its premium and ultra-premium Vintnersâ Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. It imports wines from various wine regions around the world to blend with domestic wine to craft these products. It also produces craft beverage alcohol products, including No Boats on Sunday ciders and seltzers, and various spirits and cream whisky products under the Wayne Gretzky No. 99 brand. It produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc.