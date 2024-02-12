Andrew Peller Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 100.19 million compared to CAD 104.91 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.369 million compared to net income of CAD 3.89 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 300.85 million compared to CAD 304.43 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 4.09 million compared to CAD 6.66 million a year ago.