Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Andrew Peller Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADW.A   CA03444Q1000

ANDREW PELLER LIMITED

(ADW.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:50:37 2023-05-29 pm EDT
4.110 CAD   -0.48%
12:26pAndrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Fiscal 2023 Year-End Results & Conference Call
GL
05/10Andrew Peller Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/10Andrew Peller Limited Announces Change in Executive Officers
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Fiscal 2023 Year-End Results & Conference Call

05/29/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRIMSBY, Ontario, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended March 31, 2023 on:

The afternoon of June 14, 2023

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Dubkowski, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10.00 am ET

To join the conference call without waiting for operator assistance, you may register within one hour of the start time by accessing the link below to receive an instant automated call back. You will need to enter your name, company, and your phone number to receive the call back:

https://emportal.ink/41phHg6

You can also dial one of the following numbers to connect through an operator. If connecting with an operator we advise calling ten to fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659
North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392
Confirmation Number: 91277815

Following the live call a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada.  With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:
Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited


All news about ANDREW PELLER LIMITED
12:26pAndrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Fiscal 2023 Year-End Results & Conference Call
GL
05/10Andrew Peller Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/10Andrew Peller Limited Announces Change in Executive Officers
GL
03/30ANDREW PELLER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/09Transcript : Andrew Peller Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/08Andrew Peller Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
02/08Andrew Peller Limited Reports Sales and EBITA Growth for the Three Months Ended Decembe..
GL
02/08Andrew Peller Limited Reports Sales and EBITA Growth for the Three Months Ended Decembe..
GL
01/23Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results & Conference C..
GL
2022ANDREW PELLER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 383 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 194 M 142 M 142 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 622
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart ANDREW PELLER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Andrew Peller Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREW PELLER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,13 CAD
Average target price 8,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
Managers and Directors
John E. Peller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Dubkowski Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-IT
Brendan P. Wall Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark W. Cosens Independent Director
Perry J. Miele Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDREW PELLER LIMITED-17.23%142
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-13.59%5 522
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-21.42%1 500
LAURENT-PERRIER0.75%853
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-13.37%853
C&C GROUP PLC-19.00%685
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer