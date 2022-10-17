Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Andrew Peller Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADW.A   CA03444Q1000

ANDREW PELLER LIMITED

(ADW.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:25 2022-10-17 pm EDT
5.380 CAD   -0.92%
01:55pAndrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results & Conference Call
GL
09/28ANDREW PELLER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/22Peller Family Enterprises Inc. Filed Notice to Sell Shares of Andrew Peller Limited
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results & Conference Call

10/17/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 on:

The afternoon of November 9, 2022

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Dubkowski, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10.00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659
North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392

Please tell the operator you are calling for the Andrew Peller Limited conference call. The confirmation number for the call is 16129755.

Following the live call a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada.  With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:
Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited


All news about ANDREW PELLER LIMITED
01:55pAndrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results & Conference ..
GL
09/28ANDREW PELLER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/22Peller Family Enterprises Inc. Filed Notice to Sell Shares of Andrew Peller Limited
MT
09/19Andrew Peller Limited Announces the Final 2022 Annual Meeting Voting Results
GL
09/19Andrew Peller Limited Announces the Final 2022 Annual Meeting Voting Results
GL
09/19Andrew Peller Limited(TSX:ADW.A) dropped from S&P Global BMI I..
CI
09/14Andrew Peller to Seek Acquisitions
CI
09/14Transcript : Andrew Peller Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
09/13Andrew Peller Ltd to Buy Back up to One-Million Non-Voting Shares Through a Normal-Cour..
MT
09/13Andrew Peller Limited (TSX:ADW.A) announces an Equity Buyback..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 387 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 244 M 176 M 178 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 622
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart ANDREW PELLER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Andrew Peller Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREW PELLER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,43 CAD
Average target price 9,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Peller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Dubkowski Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-IT
Brendan P. Wall Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark W. Cosens Independent Director
Perry J. Miele Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDREW PELLER LIMITED-33.46%176
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED2.50%5 706
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-38.99%1 636
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-20.73%804
C&C GROUP PLC-31.52%698
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-26.06%592