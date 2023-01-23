Advanced search
01:39pAndrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results & Conference Call
GL
2022ANDREW PELLER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Web Site
GL
Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results & Conference Call

01/23/2023 | 01:39pm EST
GRIMSBY, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 on:

The afternoon of February 8, 2023

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Dubkowski, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10.00 am ET

To join the conference call without waiting for operator assistance, you may register within one hour of the start time by accessing the link below to receive an instant automated call back. You will need to enter your name, company, and your phone number to receive the call back:

https://bit.ly/3Gw7chy

You can also dial one of the following numbers to connect through an operator. If connecting with an operator we advise calling ten to fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659
North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392
Confirmation Number: 23421655

Following the live call a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.ir.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada.  With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:
Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited

 


