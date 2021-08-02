Andrews Sykes : Air conditioners with advanced HEPA filtration available for hire

We are delighted to offer our customers a range of HEPA filters for use on our popular split type air conditioning units.

Following high levels of demand and a surge in enquiries in recent weeks, we are pleased to be in a position to supply clients with HEPA filter adaptions for our PAC 22 Series 2 and PAC 60 models.

This simple modification sees a HEPA filter fixed to the front of an air conditioning unit, ensuring cleaner and safer airflows while greatly reducing the likelihood of airborne diseases being transmitted between people.

These units are currently available for medium and long-term hires, but you will need to act quickly to secure yours due to the high volume of requests!

Our PAC 22 S2 and PAC 60 air conditioners are perfect for incorporating a HEPA filtration system and have been specifically introduced for use in healthcare environments, pharmaceutical applications, restaurants, food preparation areas and facilities management services.

HEPA filters are perfect for scenarios where strict air regulations exist and are commonly deployed in hospitals to help remove dangerous pathogens that could affect sick patients, those with respiratory issues or the elderly.

This precaution is extremely effective in preventing cross-contamination between patients and reduces the likelihood of dangerous infections and diseases spreading among the vulnerable.

The air taken into the air conditioning unit first passes through a HEPA filter, where fine fibres intercept debris, particles and other contaminants to prevent them passing through the system. The high quality HEPA filters we use are capable of trapping as much as 99.99% of all pollutants, with the composition of thin glass fibres and activated carbon material proving extremely effective in removing harmful elements.

HEPA filters are often used to combat the development of mould, remove bacteria, tackle viruses and eliminate pollen, demonstrating a wide range of functions via a single piece of kit.

Each filter has a lifespan of up to 6,000 hours, although we guarantee the replacement of used filters before every new hire as an additional safety precaution.

For more information on our PAC 22 Series 2 and PAC 60 air conditioning units, simply click here to visit their dedicated product pages.

To order your units today and ensure that your workplace benefits from the advanced technology featured within HEPA filters, call us now on 0800 211 611.