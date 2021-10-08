Log in
    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

(ASY)
  Report
Andrews Sykes : Heater keeps patrons warm at trendy London pop-up food and retail park

10/08/2021 | 11:22am EDT
The looming winter presents event organisers with a binary decision to make in terms of climate control: do we need heating, or not? In many cases, a temporary solution is a necessity as exposing your customers or guests to a cold and unwelcoming environment would never constitute satisfactory practice in the hospitality sector.

At Andrews Heat for Hire, we are widely experienced in providing events, retail spaces and food outlets with stand-in equipment - particularly around the festive period. Temperatures in recent weeks have begun to noticeably drop off, which has coincided in with an upsurge in enquiries from event planners and operators.

Among these enquiries was a request from the management team of one of London's most celebrated leisure experiences. Our client's popular outdoor drinking and dining venue is in an open-air site exposed to the elements, hence their desire to install a high capacity heating unit in the vicinity.

[Link]

They were specifically seeking to increase temperatures within a large sitting area and had cut holes in the temporary structure to enable ducting to pass through and deliver the warm air that was required. A single FH111 indirect fired heater was stationed outside the location and chosen for the project due to its excellent fuel efficiency, which would ultimately help our customer save significant sums on fuel.

A thermostat was attached to our unit to ensure temperatures were maintained between 21⁰C and 23⁰C, with the kit expected to remain on hire until at least the end of January next year. At the time of writing, our short-term heating solution has been in place for four weeks and been as well-received by the client as the intended beneficiaries - their thousands of daily visitors!

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 67,3 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
Net income 2020 13,0 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net cash 2020 7,67 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 3,79%
Capitalization 229 M 312 M 312 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 8,51%
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carl D. Webb Group Managing Director & Director
Ian Stuart Poole Finance Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew James Kitchingman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Xavier Mignolet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC-12.15%312
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC64.63%34 366
UNITED RENTALS, INC.49.48%25 512
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.32.27%7 676
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.38.97%7 213
HERC HOLDINGS INC.157.82%5 076