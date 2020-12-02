Log in
Andrews Sykes Group plc    ASY

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

(ASY)
Andrews Sykes : Integrated heater and dryer arrangement helps client overcome water ingress issue

12/02/2020 | 05:41am EST
A recent study conducted by a construction insurance company has revealed that water damage is the second most common cause of loss or delays on UK building projects. Water ingress is an issue that has blighted developments for decades, underlining the importance of astute risk management and contingency plans as and when something does go wrong.

In the build-up to Christmas, a nationwide building and civil engineering contractor got in touch with us to report a problem that was preventing the commencement of wet trades being applied to a series of residential properties.

Our client explained that rain had entered unfinished structures through roof and window openings and led to surface dampness, with extensive damage fortunately avoided. The situation was however obstructing the next phase of the project and left our customer contending with the realistic prospect of lengthy delays.

With the potential ramifications of any hold-up explained to our expert over the phone, we proposed and secured a heating and drying combination hire almost immediately on the proviso that all equipment was provided as soon as possible.

Later that same evening, we delivered an FH111 indirect fired heater, an ID65 unit and four FD40 building dehumidifiers to the site in Guildford. The rapid turnaround of a multifaceted drying solution was greatly appreciated by our customer, who was delighted to see their water ingress issue being attended to less than 12 hours of us first being made aware of it.

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
