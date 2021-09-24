Andrews Sykes : Tour of Britain organisers turn to Andrews for comfort heating

From providing Olympians and professional footballers with temporary climate control equipment to installing complex ventilation solutions at public gyms, it's fair to say we've probably encountered just about every conceivable requirement of the sports and leisure industry. Our experience in this field is second to none, which is why we have been trusted by some of the sector's biggest associations and clubs.

Earlier this month, we were delighted to add another esteemed name to our extensive list of clients after agreeing a heater hire for a stage of the 2021 Tour of Britain.

The event commenced on 5 September, but before participants set off on the gruelling 815-mile race, various arrangements had to be made.

A temporary changing facility had been set up to allow the athletes to prepare beforehand, with the organisers insisting that precautions were taken with regards to both heating and ventilation. Mild seasonal temperatures prompted the need for heating, while ongoing concerns about the threat of Covid necessitated that some mechanical ventilation units were installed to help increase air circulation.

Due to the size of the area, it was decided that four DE95 electric heaters would be sufficient for maintaining a comfortable temperature inside the changing room. The same number of ASF21 fans were also positioned within the application, fulfilling the required purpose.

All equipment was promptly delivered at the requested time before being tested in operation by our local engineer - ensuring there were no false starts on this occasion!