    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

(ASY)
Andrews Sykes : Tour of Britain organisers turn to Andrews for comfort heating

09/24/2021 | 07:32am EDT
From providing Olympians and professional footballers with temporary climate control equipment to installing complex ventilation solutions at public gyms, it's fair to say we've probably encountered just about every conceivable requirement of the sports and leisure industry. Our experience in this field is second to none, which is why we have been trusted by some of the sector's biggest associations and clubs.

Earlier this month, we were delighted to add another esteemed name to our extensive list of clients after agreeing a heater hire for a stage of the 2021 Tour of Britain.

The event commenced on 5 September, but before participants set off on the gruelling 815-mile race, various arrangements had to be made.

[Link]

A temporary changing facility had been set up to allow the athletes to prepare beforehand, with the organisers insisting that precautions were taken with regards to both heating and ventilation. Mild seasonal temperatures prompted the need for heating, while ongoing concerns about the threat of Covid necessitated that some mechanical ventilation units were installed to help increase air circulation.

Due to the size of the area, it was decided that four DE95 electric heaters would be sufficient for maintaining a comfortable temperature inside the changing room. The same number of ASF21 fans were also positioned within the application, fulfilling the required purpose.

All equipment was promptly delivered at the requested time before being tested in operation by our local engineer - ensuring there were no false starts on this occasion!

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 67,3 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net income 2020 13,0 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net cash 2020 7,67 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 3,79%
Capitalization 209 M 287 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 8,51%
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carl D. Webb Group Managing Director & Director
Ian Stuart Poole Finance Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew James Kitchingman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Xavier Mignolet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC-19.84%287
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC73.07%36 422
UNITED RENTALS, INC.49.15%25 718
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.20.71%7 468
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.39.53%7 242
HERC HOLDINGS INC.135.58%4 638