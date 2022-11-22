Andrews Sykes : launches 36kW mobile electric boiler with built-in heat exchanger

We are excited to announce the launch of our highly anticipated 36kW mobile electric boiler. Small but mighty in terms of its output, this product provides an astounding 36kW of heating despite its lightweight design.

This compact powerhouse provides a simple solution that fits through any standard door and is fully manoeuvrable with wheels. It features a built-in heat exchanger to give an even sleeker look.

Simple to install, the unit has a drastically reduced carbon footprint when compared with other boilers of comparable size.

Ideal for the early stages of a construction project, screed drying, central heating, and underfloor heating applications, the boiler's slender dimensions lend themselves to just about any application where space is restricted.

Features and benefits:

Built-in heat exchanger providing all-encompassing solution

Extremely lightweight for easy manoeuvrability

Seamless connection to existing systems for quick installation

Instant heating for a variety of applications

Highly efficient for cost-effective operation

Runs on a 3-phase 415 V power supply for simple set-up

Small dimensions enabling use in space-restricted areas

High maximum working temperature for multitude of environments

Digital controller for accurate temperature adjustments

For further details on this unit, or more information on the scenarios and applications for which it has been designed, call us today on 0800 211 611. Alternatively, click here for a full list of specifications and a product description.