  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Andrews Sykes Group plc
  News
  7. Summary
    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

(ASY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-11-22 am EST
480.00 GBX    0.00%
03:46aAndrews Sykes : launches 36kW mobile electric boiler with built-in heat exchanger
PU
11/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/02UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrews Sykes : launches 36kW mobile electric boiler with built-in heat exchanger

11/22/2022 | 03:46am EST
We are excited to announce the launch of our highly anticipated 36kW mobile electric boiler. Small but mighty in terms of its output, this product provides an astounding 36kW of heating despite its lightweight design.

This compact powerhouse provides a simple solution that fits through any standard door and is fully manoeuvrable with wheels. It features a built-in heat exchanger to give an even sleeker look.

Simple to install, the unit has a drastically reduced carbon footprint when compared with other boilers of comparable size.

Ideal for the early stages of a construction project, screed drying, central heating, and underfloor heating applications, the boiler's slender dimensions lend themselves to just about any application where space is restricted.

Features and benefits:

  • Built-in heat exchanger providing all-encompassing solution
  • Extremely lightweight for easy manoeuvrability
  • Seamless connection to existing systems for quick installation
  • Instant heating for a variety of applications
  • Highly efficient for cost-effective operation
  • Runs on a 3-phase 415 V power supply for simple set-up
  • Small dimensions enabling use in space-restricted areas
  • High maximum working temperature for multitude of environments
  • Digital controller for accurate temperature adjustments

For further details on this unit, or more information on the scenarios and applications for which it has been designed, call us today on 0800 211 611. Alternatively, click here for a full list of specifications and a product description.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 08:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 75,2 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
Net income 2021 15,5 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net cash 2021 16,5 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 202 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 8,57%
Chart ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Andrews Sykes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carl D. Webb Group Managing Director & Director
Ian Stuart Poole Secretary & Finance Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew James Kitchingman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Xavier Mignolet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC-3.03%239
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-15.85%25 838
UNITED RENTALS4.04%24 195
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-9.29%14 234
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.15.74%9 853
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-16.82%4 080