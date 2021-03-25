Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Andrews Sykes Group plc    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

(ASY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrews Sykes : Emergency cooling package allows international food production company to recommence manufacturing

03/25/2021 | 08:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For our many clients in the food and beverage sector, any issue that slows or even completely halts production must be dealt with immediately. This requisite was the very reason that an international food and drink conglomerate asked Andrews Sykes to propose an emergency chiller hire following a problem with a line on their newly installed water-cooling system.

Their existing supplier took more than 48 hours to respond when the fault was originally reported, costing our customer approximately one million pounds in missing output. Given the scale of the impact and the astronomical sums lost, our client was desperate to restore the manufacturing process which prompted them to cut ties with their provider - one of our competitors.

The issue was predominantly affecting of one of our client's subsidiary companies, recognised globally as a leading coffee brand. A constant source of liquid cooling is essential to help process the final product and ensure it is ready for commercial distribution.

[Link]

Once on site, an Andrews expert devised a solution that involved one of our temporary chillers being connected to a separate line and bypass the defective part that had been identified. To do this, we installed a 50kW S2 chiller which offered the cooling duty required to recommence production and avert further hits on revenue amounting to around £500,000 per day.

The kit was up and running less than 12 hours after we were asked to handle the project, with our engineers working out-of-hours to address the cooling deficiency as quickly as possible. Given the situation inherited and the unresponsiveness of their original contractor, our customer was delighted with the efficiency with which a suitable course of action was tailored, agreed and implemented to help kickstart an intricate production process.

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 12:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
08:19aANDREWS SYKES  : Emergency cooling package allows international food production ..
PU
03/24ANDREWS SYKES  : installs high capacity air conditioning solution inside multi-s..
PU
03/18ANDREWS SYKES  : FM company seeks urgent air conditioning hire on behalf of tele..
PU
03/17ANDREWS SYKES  : delivers heating solution to unconventional production control ..
PU
03/10ANDREWS SYKES  : Happy customer comes back for more with another heating require..
PU
03/05ANDREWS SYKES  : Names Permanent Managing Director
MT
03/04ANDREWS SYKES  : Residential development kept on track thanks to Andrews Heat fo..
PU
03/03ANDREWS SYKES  : Essential cooling replacement safeguards prominent medical trus..
PU
03/02ANDREWS SYKES  : A guide to air quality control in the education sector
PU
02/23ANDREWS SYKES  : expands dehumidifier hire range with cost-effective desiccant u..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 77,2 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net cash 2019 12,1 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
Yield 2019 3,61%
Capitalization 253 M 347 M 347 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 8,37%
Chart ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Andrews Sykes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carl Webb Managing Director & Director
Ian Stuart Poole Finance Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Tasker Director-Group Information Technology
Andrew James Kitchingman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC-2.83%357
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC25.89%26 237
UNITED RENTALS, INC.29.33%23 355
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.23.19%7 851
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.7.90%6 280
AIR LEASE CORPORATION5.07%5 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ