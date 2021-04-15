Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Andrews Sykes Group plc    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

(ASY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrews Sykes : FM company hires kit for load testing following office refurb

04/15/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With a significant proportion of office workers still expected to remain at home for the foreseeable future, many facilities managers have taken the opportunity to implement changes while building occupancy is low.

A large commercial office site based at London Wall subsequently took the opportunity to renovate their whole premises, with a comprehensive redesign even extending to new HVAC systems being installed.

In such situations, it is very common for heating and cooling load tests to be carried out in order to verify electrical and climate control capacities within each room. This process allows contractors to identify any inefficiencies within newly installed systems and make the necessary adaptions before the office is back to full capacity.

[Link]At Andrews Sykes, our range of equipment allows clients to artificially heat or cool any application to uncover potential hot spots or any other inadequacies that could blight a working environment if suitable steps are not taken.

For this particular customer, we proposed the use of 15 DE95 electrical heaters and eight PAC60 split-type air conditioners so that both variables could be properly assessed. The equipment was installed and operated on each floor before being moved up a level and the same method repeated.

Although no problems were envisaged, the customer was very impressed with the simplicity of our solution which allowed their HVAC team to conduct all tests internally.

The straightforward nature of this project meant our kit was only needed for two weeks, but the FM company was impressed with the way our local expert handled their requirement with minimal fuss.

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
03:33aANDREWS SYKES  : FM company hires kit for load testing following office refurb
PU
04/07ANDREWS SYKES  : Sykes implements extensive pump hire set-up at East Anglia powe..
PU
04/07ANDREWS SYKES  : How does humidification work?
PU
04/01ANDREWS SYKES  : Fume extraction enables plane restoration project to take off!
PU
04/01ANDREWS SYKES  : Data centre cooling package preserves network infrastructure at..
PU
03/25ANDREWS SYKES  : Emergency cooling package allows international food production ..
PU
03/24ANDREWS SYKES  : installs high capacity air conditioning solution inside multi-s..
PU
03/18ANDREWS SYKES  : FM company seeks urgent air conditioning hire on behalf of tele..
PU
03/17ANDREWS SYKES  : delivers heating solution to unconventional production control ..
PU
03/10ANDREWS SYKES  : Happy customer comes back for more with another heating require..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 77,2 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net cash 2019 12,1 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
Yield 2019 3,61%
Capitalization 255 M 352 M 352 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 8,37%
Chart ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Andrews Sykes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carl Webb Managing Director & Director
Ian Stuart Poole Finance Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Tasker Director-Group Information Technology
Andrew James Kitchingman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC-2.02%352
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC32.87%27 933
UNITED RENTALS, INC.40.39%23 549
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.34.34%7 667
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.24.30%6 527
AIR LEASE CORPORATION9.52%5 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ