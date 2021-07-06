Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Andrews Sykes Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

(ASY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrews Sykes : Mobile operating theatre requires seasonal cooling solution

07/06/2021 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At present, there is great pressure on hospitals to improve patient flow and increase the number of appointments available for people with existing medical conditions. To facilitate this, healthcare trusts across the country have solicited the services of a world-class clinical provider with the capability to conduct most major procedures from mobile units stationed on hospital sites.

Andrews Air Conditioning was recently approached by a company known as being the standard-bearer in this niche industry, following the development of a cooling requirement. The client explained that hot seasonal weather was affecting temperature management which could have had harmful physiological implications for those scheduled to undergo operations.

With costly delays likely and avoidable disruption to an already hectic schedule also very much on the cards, finding a practical solution quickly was imperative. Fortunately, our broad range of air conditioning units and nationwide presence made this easy!

[Link]

Despite receiving the enquiry at 2pm on a Friday afternoon, our local expert was able to visit site, survey the job and propose the most suitable kit within just two hours. We recommended the deployment of a single HPAC45 unit outside the application, with ducting fed through a hole that was created by removing a supply fan in the wall. This unobtrusive configuration ensured a constant supply of cool air was circulated throughout the mobile operating theatre, instantly addressing what was originally a major concern.

The proficiency of our regional team was further emphasized by the fact that our air conditioning solution was installed and functional later that same evening - something that very few suppliers would have the resources to implement. This particular customer had not used our services previously, but our credit control team worked swiftly to open an account almost instantly to help process an emergency hire for a critical market sector.

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
04:42aANDREWS SYKES  : Mobile operating theatre requires seasonal cooling solution
PU
07/02ANDREWS SYKES  : Local authority seeks Sykes' input on canal repair project
PU
06/28ANDREWS SYKES  : Air conditioning arrangement cools hardware at sewage treatment..
PU
06/28ANDREWS SYKES  : Local authority seeks Sykes' input on canal repair project
PU
06/24ANDREWS SYKES  : Submersible pump solution facilitates repairs on Kent lock
PU
06/23ANDREWS SYKES  : Natural resource producer requests pump hire to provide continu..
PU
06/22ANDREWS SYKES  : Designated quarantine hotel hires air conditioning as chiller r..
PU
06/17ANDREWS SYKES  : Sykes demonstrates commitment to clean air strategy by adding t..
PU
06/16ANDREWS SYKES  : provides climate control for eagerly anticipated US-Russia summ..
PU
06/15ANDREWS SYKES  : reinforces environmental commitment with new high capacity chil..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 67,3 M 93,4 M 93,4 M
Net income 2020 13,0 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net cash 2020 7,67 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 3,79%
Capitalization 232 M 321 M 322 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 8,51%
Chart ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Andrews Sykes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carl D. Webb Group Managing Director & Director
Ian Stuart Poole Finance Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew James Kitchingman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Xavier Mignolet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC-10.93%310
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC58.81%33 635
UNITED RENTALS, INC.37.80%22 652
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.13.58%6 993
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.19.68%6 464
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-4.95%5 075