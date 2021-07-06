Andrews Sykes : Mobile operating theatre requires seasonal cooling solution

At present, there is great pressure on hospitals to improve patient flow and increase the number of appointments available for people with existing medical conditions. To facilitate this, healthcare trusts across the country have solicited the services of a world-class clinical provider with the capability to conduct most major procedures from mobile units stationed on hospital sites.

Andrews Air Conditioning was recently approached by a company known as being the standard-bearer in this niche industry, following the development of a cooling requirement. The client explained that hot seasonal weather was affecting temperature management which could have had harmful physiological implications for those scheduled to undergo operations.

With costly delays likely and avoidable disruption to an already hectic schedule also very much on the cards, finding a practical solution quickly was imperative. Fortunately, our broad range of air conditioning units and nationwide presence made this easy!

Despite receiving the enquiry at 2pm on a Friday afternoon, our local expert was able to visit site, survey the job and propose the most suitable kit within just two hours. We recommended the deployment of a single HPAC45 unit outside the application, with ducting fed through a hole that was created by removing a supply fan in the wall. This unobtrusive configuration ensured a constant supply of cool air was circulated throughout the mobile operating theatre, instantly addressing what was originally a major concern.

The proficiency of our regional team was further emphasized by the fact that our air conditioning solution was installed and functional later that same evening - something that very few suppliers would have the resources to implement. This particular customer had not used our services previously, but our credit control team worked swiftly to open an account almost instantly to help process an emergency hire for a critical market sector.