VIDEO: Introducing our most sustainable boiler yet

As pioneers in the field of environmental compliance, we are delighted to showcase our green 80kW electric boiler. The product offers an economical and flexible solution for a range of heating and hot water applications. Relying solely on an electricity supply in order to operate, the unit guarantees zero C02 emissions and has been particularly popular in the last 12 months.

With associated running costs significantly lower than an oil-driven equivalent, this product also features a powerful circulating pump that allows it to be deployed outside the environment in which it is being used.

On top of the reduced emissions, the unit is in a steel container that is lockable and vandal-proof. It delivers significant savings to customers across a multitude of industries and environments, making specialist projects more cost-efficient.

Quiet functionality and quicker installation times enhance the unit's overall convenience, with a controllable thermostat ensuring gradual temperature rises can be achieved whenever required.

Noteworthy specifications include:

One of the most economical boilers on the market

Greater flexibility due to the powerful circulating pump

No need to organise fuel replenishment

No concerns over CO2 emissions

Significantly reduced maintenance times

Near silent operation for unobtrusive use

Precise temperature control for critical applications

Quicker installation and de-installation

Watch the video to find out more about this product, or click here to explore our vast range of temporary boiler solutions.