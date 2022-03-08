Log in
ANDRITZ AG

AFR: Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report

03/08/2022
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Andritz AG / Release of Financial Reports
Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report

08.03.2022 / 11:11
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Andritz AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.andritz.com/group-de/investor-relations/investors-downloads/finanzberichte

Language: English
Address: https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/investors-downloads/financial-reports

08.03.2022

Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1297171  08.03.2022 

© EQS 2022
