|
AFR: Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|
|Stattegger Straße 18
|
|8045 Graz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1297171 08.03.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|All news about ANDRITZ AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
6 493 M
7 051 M
7 051 M
|Net income 2021
|
316 M
343 M
343 M
|Net cash 2021
|
269 M
292 M
292 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|11,8x
|Yield 2021
|3,93%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 610 M
3 921 M
3 921 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,51x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,46x
|Nbr of Employees
|26 789
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|
36,54 €
|Average target price
|
58,70 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
60,6%