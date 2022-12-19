Advanced search
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:25 2022-12-19 am EST
53.98 EUR   +0.98%
10:02aAndritz Ag : Renewable energy for Lao PDR - ANDRITZ receives contract for Luang Prabang hydropower plant
EQ
12/13Andritz : to supply new push pickling line for AHSS grades to Ternium, Mexico
PU
12/12Andritz : RecyOuest successfully starts up ANDRITZ recycling line for agricultural plastic waste nets
PU
ANDRITZ AG: Renewable energy for Lao PDR - ANDRITZ receives contract for Luang Prabang hydropower plant

12/19/2022 | 10:02am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ANDRITZ AG: Renewable energy for Lao PDR - ANDRITZ receives contract for Luang Prabang hydropower plant

19-Dec-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAZ/VIENNA, DECEMBER 19, 2022. International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from CH. Karnchang (Lao) Company Ltd. to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for the newly constructed Luang Prabang run-of-river hydropower plant, Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The contract amount is in the mid triple-digit million-euro range. The contract will come into force in January 2023. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2029.

The ANDRITZ scope includes design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of seven large Kaplan turbine-generator units (203 MW output each) and three smaller units (18 MW each) including transformers, governors, control, excitation and protection and SCADA systems as well as the electrical power and associated auxiliary systems.

With a nominal capacity of 1,470 MW, the Luang Prabang run-of-river hydropower plant will have an annual output of about 6,500 GWh and will provide renewable energy to the electricity network of the Kingdom of Thailand. The state-of-the art turbine-generator units at Luang Prabang will feature oil-less turbine runners and a fish-friendly design which significantly contribute to the environmental plant design measures of CH. Karnchang.

By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ will further consolidate its leading position in the hydropower market in Laos and the whole region.

– End –

INSIDER INFORMATION AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD
This insider information is available for download at andritz.com/news.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

ANDRITZ GROUP
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Corporate Communications
michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
andritz.com

ANDRITZ HYDRO
DI Alexander Schwab
Senior Vice President Market Management & Corporate Communications
alexander.schwab@andritz.com
andritz.com

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,900 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area’s portfolio.

19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415
E-mail: welcome@andritz.com
Internet: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1516809

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1516809  19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
