ANDRITZ : Herr-Voss Stamco Inc. successfully commissions cut-to-length line supplied to Rolled Alloys, USA

The state-of-the-art line processes 0.125' x 48' wide stainless steel and nickel alloys and has an incoming coil capacity of 20,000 lbs.

Engineered and manufactured at ANDRITZ Herr-Voss Stamco's facilities in Pennsylvania, the backbone of the line is the manufacturer's industry-leading precision roller-leveler technology. The line includes two Precision Levelers®, both with the Punch-N-Go® leveler control system. The equipment was designed to meet Rolled Alloys' specific product requirements, which include the processing of high-strength nickel alloys.

The line comprises a precision roll feed system coupled with a high-speed shear that can cut both long and short blanks with high efficiency and extreme accuracy. In addition, the line allows for the application of paper or vinyl to the leveled material.

ANDRITZ Herr-Voss Stamco Inc., based in Callery, PA, USA, is a globally leading supplier of coil processing services and solutions, including field service, rebuild and retrofit, tension leveling, the pit-less Strand Extensioner® slitting process, HS2T™ High-Strength Slitting Technology, cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and precision roller-leveling equipment.

