ANDRITZ AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
ANDRITZ : Herr-Voss Stamco Inc. successfully commissions cut-to-length line supplied to Rolled Alloys, USA

09/22/2020 | 02:25am EDT
ANDRITZ Herr-Voss Stamco Inc. successfully commissions cut-to-length line supplied to Rolled Alloys, USA
2020/09/22
ANDRITZ Herr-Voss Stamco Inc., a member of international technology Group ANDRITZ, has successfully commissioned a new cut-to-length line delivered to Rolled Alloys for their facility in Fairfield, OH, USA.

The state-of-the-art line processes 0.125' x 48' wide stainless steel and nickel alloys and has an incoming coil capacity of 20,000 lbs.

Engineered and manufactured at ANDRITZ Herr-Voss Stamco's facilities in Pennsylvania, the backbone of the line is the manufacturer's industry-leading precision roller-leveler technology. The line includes two Precision Levelers®, both with the Punch-N-Go® leveler control system. The equipment was designed to meet Rolled Alloys' specific product requirements, which include the processing of high-strength nickel alloys.

The line comprises a precision roll feed system coupled with a high-speed shear that can cut both long and short blanks with high efficiency and extreme accuracy. In addition, the line allows for the application of paper or vinyl to the leveled material.

ANDRITZ Herr-Voss Stamco Inc., based in Callery, PA, USA, is a globally leading supplier of coil processing services and solutions, including field service, rebuild and retrofit, tension leveling, the pit-less Strand Extensioner® slitting process, HS2T™ High-Strength Slitting Technology, cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and precision roller-leveling equipment.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ METALS
ANDRITZ Metals is - via the Schuler Group - one of the world's leading suppliers of technologies, plants and digital solutions in sheet metal forming. The product portfolio also includes automation and software solutions, dies, process know-how and service.

In the metals processing segment, the business area provides innovative and market-leading solutions for production and processing of flat products, for welding systems, as well as furnaces and services for the metals industry.

Entry End of the Cut-To-Length Line with Uncoiler, and two Precision Levelers

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:24:02 UTC
