ANDRITZ GROUP

INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

FOR THE PLANET

A GLOBAL PARTNER FOR KEY INDUSTRIES THAT SHAPE THE WORLD

BAADER INVESTMENT CONFERENCE 2023, MUNICH - SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

DR. JOACHIM SCHÖNBECK - PRESIDENT & CEO

AGENDA

1

AN D R I T Z AT A G L AN C E

CAPITAL GOODS TO LIFECYCLE SERVICES: SOLUTIONS FOR SUSTAINABILITY

WHAT WE DO:

WHAT WE ACHIEVE:

Empower the circular economy and drive the green

transition

Sustainable

transformation of

Processes, solutions and

Sustainable

manufacturing

life cycle services to various

transformation of

industries

energy production

3 / ANDRITZ / INVESTOR PRESENTATION / SEPTEMBER 2023 / © ANDRITZ GROUP

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE FIRST HALF 2023

ORDER INTAKE

4.7 billion EUR

(H1 2022: 4.8 billion EUR / -1%)

EBITA

333 MEUR

(H1 2022: 273 MEUR / +22%)

REVENUE

4.1 billion EUR

(H1 2022: 3.3 billion EUR / +24%)

EBITA MARGIN

8.1 %

(H1 2022: 8.2%)

ORDER BACKLOG

10.6 billion EUR

(H1 2022: 9.9 billion EUR / +7%)

NET INCOME

227 MEUR

(H1 2022: 167 MEUR / +36%)

4 / ANDRITZ / INVESTOR PRESENTATION / SEPTEMBER 2023 / © ANDRITZ GROUP

WORLD MARKET LEADER WITH FOUR BUSINESS AREAS

PULP & PAPER

METALS

HYDRO

SEPARATION

47%*

Pulp: #1

Paper: #3

22%*

Forming: #1

Processing: #1-2

17%*

#1-2

14%*

#1-3 in sludge dewatering & drying

* Share of total Group revenue 2022

# Global market position, estimated by ANDRITZ

5 / ANDRITZ / INVESTOR PRESENTATION / SEPTEMBER 2023 / © ANDRITZ GROUP

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 05:30:01 UTC.