ANDRITZ GROUP
BAADER INVESTMENT CONFERENCE 2023, MUNICH - SEPTEMBER 21, 2023
DR. JOACHIM SCHÖNBECK - PRESIDENT & CEO
CAPITAL GOODS TO LIFECYCLE SERVICES: SOLUTIONS FOR SUSTAINABILITY
WHAT WE DO:
WHAT WE ACHIEVE:
Empower the circular economy and drive the green
transition
Sustainable
transformation of
Processes, solutions and
Sustainable
manufacturing
life cycle services to various
transformation of
industries
energy production
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE FIRST HALF 2023
ORDER INTAKE
4.7 billion EUR
(H1 2022: 4.8 billion EUR / -1%)
EBITA
333 MEUR
(H1 2022: 273 MEUR / +22%)
REVENUE
4.1 billion EUR
(H1 2022: 3.3 billion EUR / +24%)
EBITA MARGIN
8.1 %
(H1 2022: 8.2%)
ORDER BACKLOG
10.6 billion EUR
(H1 2022: 9.9 billion EUR / +7%)
NET INCOME
227 MEUR
(H1 2022: 167 MEUR / +36%)
WORLD MARKET LEADER WITH FOUR BUSINESS AREAS
PULP & PAPER
METALS
HYDRO
SEPARATION
47%*
Pulp: #1
Paper: #3
22%*
Forming: #1
Processing: #1-2
17%*
#1-2
14%*
#1-3 in sludge dewatering & drying
* Share of total Group revenue 2022
# Global market position, estimated by ANDRITZ
