ANDRITZ AG specializes in the development and production of industrial production equipment and systems. Net sales break down by market as follows: - paper industry (47.6%): production equipment for paper and chemical pulp and for textile production; - metal working (21.5%): production equipment for stainless steel, rolled steel, etc.; - hydraulic (20.4%): hydraulic systems (turbines, pumps, etc.) and components for the aerospace industry; - environment (10.5%): waste-water processing systems. The group also provides food production, grinding, pressing systems, etc. for the animal feed sector. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (29.5%), China (11.6%), Asia (16.7%), North America (23.5%), South America (15%) and other (3.7%).