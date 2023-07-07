The new line will allow Norske Skog Skogn to change its raw material mix and thus reduce variable costs and the environmental impact of its operations, in particular NOx emissions, fossil CO 2 emissions, and landfilled waste.

"With this investment, we are taking an important step in securing Norske Skog Skogn's long-term competitiveness, and we will further improve our environmental performance," says Managing Director Håvard Busklein at Norske Skog Skogn AS. "We wanted a solution that would make the best possible use of the available space and existing equipment. The ANDRITZ team offered us a smartly engineered solution that precisely meets our needs."

The new line will have the capacity to produce 100,000 tons of thermomechanical pulp per year and is scheduled to start operating in the first half of 2024. Various used machines will be refurbished and upgraded and combined with new equipment.

The scope of supply includes:

a new LC refiner, type TF58

refurbishment of the pre-treatment equipment

a secondhand first stage refiner, type RGP76CD-A, with ANDRITZ control system

refurbishment of secondary stage refiner, type RGP65

Norske Skog is a world leading producer of publication paper with strong market positions and customer relations in Europe and Australasia. Norske Skog aims to further diversify its operations and continue its growth through a range of energy and bio product development projects. The Group is headquartered in Norway and has approximately 2,100 employees.

