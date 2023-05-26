Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. ANDRITZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:04:28 2023-05-26 am EDT
50.33 EUR   +0.15%
01:54aAndritz : Türkiye's largest wood panel producer starts up third ANDRITZ MDF production line
PU
05/25Andritz : receives follow-up order to supply woodyard equipment for Liansheng's Zhangzhou pulp mill in China
PU
05/10Andritz : to supply two pressurized refining systems to Steves & Sons, Inc., USA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANDRITZ : Türkiye's largest wood panel producer starts up third ANDRITZ MDF production line

05/26/2023 | 01:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Türkiye's largest wood panel producer starts up third ANDRITZ MDF production line
2023/05/26
Kastamonu Entegre Ağaç Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (KEAS) started up its new fiber preparation line for MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) production at its mill in Balikesir, Türkiye. KEAS is the largest wood panel producer in Türkiye and now successfully operates three production lines supplied by ANDRITZ.

Hasan Akpinar, Global Investment and Projects Director of KEAS, says: "We have relied on ANDRITZ MDF technology and service for many years and are very satisfied with the results. Our new line from ANDRITZ is equipped with a pressurized refining system for low electricity and thermal energy consumption. This perfectly contributes to our sustainability strategy."

The new line has a capacity of 60 t/h and processes pine, beech and oak wood. Its centerpiece is the pressurized refining system, which includes a 24" plug screw feeder and a high-capacity S2070M refiner. The high dewatering efficiency of the plug screw feeder ahead of the high-pressure zone ensures low thermal and electrical energy consumption, which is one of the major benefits of the ANDRITZ pressurized refining system.

ANDRITZ's scope also included supply of a gravity-fed HQ-Chipper, a chip bin discharger and a digester, as well as supervision of mechanical installation and start-up.

KEAS, part of Hayat Holding, was established in 1969 and specializes in the production of wood-based panels for the furniture, interior decoration, and construction industries. It has more than six locations in Türkiye and several manufacturing plants worldwide.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,700 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation.

The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems. With waste-to-value recycling, shredding and energy solutions, waste and by-product streams from production are converted into valuable secondary raw materials as well as into sustainable resources for energy generation. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Part of the ANDRITZ scope is a high-capacity S2070 refiner

© ANDRITZ

Attachments

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 05:53:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANDRITZ AG
01:54aAndritz : Türkiye's largest wood panel producer starts up third ANDRITZ MDF production lin..
PU
05/25Andritz : receives follow-up order to supply woodyard equipment for Liansheng's Zhangzhou ..
PU
05/10Andritz : to supply two pressurized refining systems to Steves & Sons, Inc., USA
PU
05/09Andritz : presents the world's first autonomous logyard crane and many other innovations a..
PU
05/04Andritz : introduces comprehensive solutions to produce alternative proteins
PU
04/27Cms : Andritz AG: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
04/27Andritz AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/27Transcript : Andritz AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Andritz : Presentation of the Q1 2023 results
PU
04/27ANDRITZ again significantly increases revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2023
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 235 M 8 832 M 8 832 M
Net income 2023 470 M 504 M 504 M
Net cash 2023 923 M 990 M 990 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 4,53%
Capitalization 4 970 M 5 330 M 5 330 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 29 670
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
ANDRITZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 50,25 €
Average target price 72,56 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Leeb Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-6.16%5 330
ATLAS COPCO AB22.46%65 611
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.42%41 313
FANUC CORPORATION20.97%32 874
SANDVIK AB4.83%23 124
INGERSOLL RAND INC.8.92%23 021
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer