Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:15 2022-08-23 am EDT
46.89 EUR   -0.66%
02:47aANDRITZ acquires Sovema Group
EQ
08/16ANDRITZ to supply complete pulp mill to Paracel
EQ
08/16ANDRITZ to Supply Complete Pulp Mill to Paracel
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANDRITZ acquires Sovema Group

08/23/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ANDRITZ acquires Sovema Group

23.08.2022 / 08:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAZ, AUGUST 23, 2022. Schuler, member of international technology Group ANDRITZ, has acquired the Italian Sovema Group to become a leading systems supplier of battery cell manufacturing solutions for the automotive industry and other sectors. Together with Sovema, Schuler will develop the capabilities needed to equip gigafactories for the mass production of lithium-ion batteries, whose large-scale availability is essential for the success of eco-friendly e-mobility on the road.

According to estimates, the production capacity provided by the annual output of lithium-ion batteries will increase approximately fivefold worldwide by 2030, compared with 2020. One third of the planned capacity is expected to be produced in Europe. In addition to Germany, there are plans to build new gigafactories in Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Sweden, Finland, Poland, and Hungary.

Based in Villafranca di Verona, Italy, with further sites in the USA and China, Sovema is one of the leading international suppliers of equipment for the production of top-quality battery cells. The company made a name for itself in the automotive sector as well as other industries by building appropriate machines for pilot and laboratory projects, accounting some of the most prominent battery manufacturers worldwide in its customer portfolio. Furthermore, Sovema is the worldwide-only supplier of automated turnkey plants for the mass production of lead-acid batteries. The Sovema Group employs just over 170 people and most recently reported revenue of around 50 million euros.

“With Schuler as owner, we can now combine Sovema’s technological expertise with our know-how in the production of complex lines for the mass manufacturing of parts and components,” states Schuler CEO Domenico Iacovelli. “This gives us the potential to develop Schuler into a turnkey supplier of technology for the core process steps of cell assembly and cell formation for existing or planned gigafactories dedicated to manufacturing lithium-ion battery cells.”

Schuler already offers production lines for the cost-efficient mass manufacturing of both prismatic and cylindrical battery cell housings.

Schuler will be the sole owner of Sovema in the future. Based in Göppingen, Germany, the technology company has systematically expanded its classic product range of highly efficient press lines over the past five years. It is now a leader in the digitalization and networking of forming technology and offers an increasing number of machines in the field of sustainable technologies. In addition to battery case production, this includes lines to produce laminations for electric motors and to manufacture fuel cells and electrolyzers for the hydrogen industry.

More about https://www.schulergroup.com/E-Mobility

– End –
 

PRESS RELEASE AND PHOTOS AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD
Press release and photos are available for download at andritz.com/news. The photo may be published free of charge if the source is stated: “Photo: ANDRITZ”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Corporate Communications
michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
andritz.com

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ METALS
ANDRITZ Metals is – via the Schuler Group – one of the world’s leading suppliers of technologies, plants and digital solutions in metal forming. The product portfolio also includes automation and software solutions, process know-how, and service. In the metals processing segment, the business area offers innovative and market-leading solutions for the production and processing of flat products, for welding systems and furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry.

 


23.08.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415
E-mail: welcome@andritz.com
Internet: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1425699

 
End of News EQS News Service

1425699  23.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ANDRITZ AG
02:47aANDRITZ acquires Sovema Group
EQ
08/16ANDRITZ to supply complete pulp mill to Paracel
EQ
08/16ANDRITZ to Supply Complete Pulp Mill to Paracel
CI
08/16ANDRITZ : to supply an electrostatic precipitator to Spain
PU
08/10ANDRITZ : has received final acceptance from Eldorado for biomass handling plant
PU
08/08ANDRITZ : receives the 15th order to deliver a high-efficiency PowerFluid circulating flui..
PU
08/03ANDRITZ : Guangxi Jingui Pulp and Paper, China, issued the Final Acceptance Certificate fo..
PU
07/29Andritz AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30..
CI
07/29AFR : Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
07/29AFR : Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 963 M 6 930 M 6 930 M
Net income 2022 367 M 365 M 365 M
Net cash 2022 487 M 484 M 484 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 4 682 M 4 659 M 4 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 27 428
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 47,20 €
Average target price 59,00 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG4.01%4 659
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.41%51 830
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.39%37 967
FANUC CORPORATION-1.29%33 581
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-33.31%24 201
FORTIVE CORPORATION-13.92%24 024