ANDRITZ : acquires environmental company J. Parpala Oy, Finland

International technology group ANDRITZ has acquired J. Parpala Oy, a major player in the maintenance and repair of environmental equipment for industrial production and power generation plants in Finland. The company was founded in 2011 and operates sites in Kokkola and Kaskinen.

This business transaction further strengthens ANDRITZ's air pollution control activities in Finland, making it the leading service provider for inspections, maintenance, mechanical upgrades, spare parts, and workshop repair activities related to filters, scrubbers, flue gas ducts, fans, conveyors, and other equipment in operation between the boiler and the stack. ANDRITZ will offer these services to various industries, such as pulp and paper, biomass, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, chemical/fertilizer and other segments.

The company runs a workshop for environmental repairs and a warehouse for quick dispatch of spare parts, thus enabling close proximity to customers and quick response times on all customer requests.

