Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-09-07 am EDT
44.66 EUR   -0.04%
02:20aANDRITZ : acquires environmental company J. Parpala Oy, Finland
PU
09/02ANDRITZ : Recypur successfully starts up a complete airlay line delivered by ANDRITZ for its mill in L'Alcúdia, Spain
PU
09/01ANDRITZ : to supply needlepunch equipment to Jasztex, Canada
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANDRITZ : acquires environmental company J. Parpala Oy, Finland

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ANDRITZ acquires environmental company J. Parpala Oy, Finland
2022/09/08
  • Maintenance and repair of flue gas equipment for industrial production processes and power generation
  • Strengthening ANDRITZ's air pollution control activities and making it the leading service provider for various industries in Finland

International technology group ANDRITZ has acquired J. Parpala Oy, a major player in the maintenance and repair of environmental equipment for industrial production and power generation plants in Finland. The company was founded in 2011 and operates sites in Kokkola and Kaskinen.

This business transaction further strengthens ANDRITZ's air pollution control activities in Finland, making it the leading service provider for inspections, maintenance, mechanical upgrades, spare parts, and workshop repair activities related to filters, scrubbers, flue gas ducts, fans, conveyors, and other equipment in operation between the boiler and the stack. ANDRITZ will offer these services to various industries, such as pulp and paper, biomass, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, chemical/fertilizer and other segments.

The company runs a workshop for environmental repairs and a warehouse for quick dispatch of spare parts, thus enabling close proximity to customers and quick response times on all customer requests.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,400 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Final ESP duct lifting at the Stora Enso Imatra plant (courtesy from Stora Enso)

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANDRITZ AG
02:20aANDRITZ : acquires environmental company J. Parpala Oy, Finland
PU
09/02ANDRITZ : Recypur successfully starts up a complete airlay line delivered by ANDRITZ for i..
PU
09/01ANDRITZ : to supply needlepunch equipment to Jasztex, Canada
PU
08/24ANDRITZ acquires Sovema Group
AQ
08/23ANDRITZ : to supply tissue production line to Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products, Taiwan
PU
08/23ANDRITZ acquires Sovema Group
EQ
08/16ANDRITZ to supply complete pulp mill to Paracel
EQ
08/16ANDRITZ to Supply Complete Pulp Mill to Paracel
CI
08/16ANDRITZ : to supply an electrostatic precipitator to Spain
PU
08/10ANDRITZ : has received final acceptance from Eldorado for biomass handling plant
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 958 M 6 924 M 6 924 M
Net income 2022 364 M 363 M 363 M
Net cash 2022 483 M 481 M 481 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 4 430 M 4 408 M 4 408 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 27 428
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,66 €
Average target price 59,20 €
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-1.59%4 408
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.28%47 581
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.18%34 223
FANUC CORPORATION-7.49%30 193
FORTIVE CORPORATION-17.33%22 428
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-41.66%21 163